Apex Legends Mobile is finally launching for Android and iOS users. The battle-royale game will be made available to players across the globe on May 17. The game was already open to pre-register and is still available. Players that pre-register the game will get a chance to earn more rewards. You just have to go to Google Play Store and Apple App Store and just search for 'Apex Legends Mobile' then just tap on pre-register.

Players that pre-register will automatically get the game downloaded as soon as it is available on the respective stores in that region. The game developers had also announced that the more people register for the game, the more rewards will be handed out. For first 5,00,000 registrations, players get the Apex Founder's Badge. For the first 1,000,000 pre-registrations, the user will get a Bloodhound Banner Frame, so on and so forth. The highest reward is the Pathfinder Epic Skin which will be dished out only if the game records 25,000,000 pre-registrations.

The game will automatically install for those who have pre-registered. You might also get early access to the game in some cases, though it's not assured.

Apex Legends Mobile Competition

Apex Legends Mobile is a battle-royale game that has been popular on both PC and console. It could end-up competing with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), New State, Call of Duty: Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile will be a completely different game compared to its console sibling. EA claims that this one has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations. The developers are confident that it is one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone. Players will be able to join forces with two friends to compete with other mobile players, combining each Legend’s unique skills to master team roles and synergize plays.

Players will, however, get some familiarity when it comes to the cast of Legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of playstyles – and discover new mobile-first Legends. The game aims to be fast-paced with fluid movement as well as gameplay.

On the new Apex Legends Mobile game users will get maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events. This will provide gamers with a variety of experiences for every season.