News

Apex Legends Mobile now available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Gaming

Players who had pre-registered for Apex Legends Mobile and had turned on the automatic download option might already have the it on their devices

Apex Legends Mobile

Opening training session of the Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is finally available to users in India. The game is currently available to download on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Apex Legends Mobile is a battle-royale game that brings the fast-paced console experience to mobile users. The game is popular on both PC and consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. However, the new game that has been launched on mobile takes a completely different approach. The new game will be competing with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), New State, Call of Duty: Mobile. Also Read - Apple new App Store policy allows developers to charge more subscription fee without user consent

The Apex Legends Mobile has been launched on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The download size is 2.7GB on Android and 3.5GB on Apple App Store. The users who pre-registered for the game will get some extra rewards as well. In our initial experience, the game loads pretty smoothly and in the training session, we did not come across an obstacle or abrupt frame drops. We will be putting out a detailed experience with the game very soon. Stay tuned for that. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may launch in September: All you need to know

Players who had pre-registered the game and had turned on automatic download option, might already have the game on their devices. The game will install some small packages after you open it for the first time. You then go through the cinematic before being launched into the training session. Also Read - Apple planning to launch new AirPods and MagSafe chargers with USB-C ports

What’s new with Apex Legends Mobile

The game developer, EA has claimed that this new game has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations. The developers are confident that it is one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone. Players will be able to join forces with two friends to compete with other mobile players, combining each Legend’s unique skills to master team roles and synergize plays.

Players will, however, get some familiarity when it comes to the cast of Legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of playstyles – and discover new mobile-first Legends. The game aims to be fast-paced with fluid movement as well as gameplay.

On the new Apex Legends Mobile game users will get maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events. This will provide gamers with a variety of experiences for every season.

  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 3:50 PM IST

