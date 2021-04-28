Apex Legends Mobile Early Access available on Android: How to get

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games currently available for PCs and consoles. Now, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts (EA) has its eyes on conquering mobiles. The game was recently made available for pre-registration globally and now seems to be in its early access stage with people who have already pre-registered for the game receiving it. Also Read - Battlefield Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile could make waiting for PUBG Mobile worthless

Note, the game is currently not available for all Android users, and as of now is only available to the users who pre-registered last week. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile first look for Android users in India: FPS/TPS shooter with new abilities

The game comes with a file size of 1.34GB. Users have taken to Twitter to share their initial impressions about the game and post screengrabs of the gameplay. Early access for the game is currently only live on the Google Play Store, whereas, Apple users will have to wait a bit more to play the game. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile India beta pre-registration goes live: Here are all special features

From the images posted online, we can see that the on-screen controls of the upcoming mobile game seem quite similar to other battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile and more. However, it does have additional features like gamers can customise and shuffle functional buttons.

Apex Legends Mobile is now live for some users who registered for the test. Here are some screenshots I managed to grab while playing my first game. Let me know if you have any questions, I’ll try to answer them in this thread 😁 #ApexLegendsMobile pic.twitter.com/xiRsIBjpBB — Karthik Iyer (@karthik_iyer14) April 28, 2021

Played a very early beta of the Apex Legends Mobile on the Mi 11X. Too soon to form opinions now, though. Very few devices supported at the moment. Didn’t work on S21 Ultra or iQOO 7 or OnePlus 9 Pro. #ApexLegendsMobile pic.twitter.com/1lcgqT6ytx — Ershad Kaleebullah (@r3dash) April 28, 2021

Here’s a first look at Apex Legends Mobile gameplay. It is played mostly in 3rd person, and then moves to 1st person when aiming. pic.twitter.com/jqlOcJYEKt — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 28, 2021

The game lobby is quite straight forward with not too much clutter, and all new players will get sign-in rewards like coins, weapons and new characters.

EA Games has not revealed when the game will be made available to everyone, nor has it revealed when will the next early access batch roll out. The game could be made available pretty soon like Crash Bandicoot, or you could end up waiting months before it is made available like Call of Duty: Mobile.

How to pre-register?

To pre-register yourself for access to the game, you need to search Apex Legends Mobile inside of the Google Play Store. After the game shows up in the search results, you need to tap on the preview tile to open the game’s page and then you need to tap on pre-register. After that, you need to wait. Whenever the company decides to let the next beta lot in, you will get a notification regarding the same and will be able to download the game.