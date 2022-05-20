Apex Legends Mobile emerges as most downloaded game on Apple's App Store in THESE countries

Respawn Games and Electronics Arts recently released Apex Legends Mobile, the popular free-to-play battle royale game for Android as well as iOS ad now new report has claimed that Apex Legends Mobile has emerged as most downloaded game on App Store in 60 countries including the UK, India, Germany, the UK, Japan, and others. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed: Pre-register to get rewards

The report also noted that Apex Legends Mobile ranked within the top 10 most downloaded iPhone games in 89 countries. A localised version of Apex Legends Mobile was released in Macau and Hong Kong, also became the most downloaded iOS app on the launch day as well.

In India, Apex Legends Mobile has currently dethroned Battlegrounds Mobile India, becoming the top free game on the App Store, reports 91mobiles.

The Apex Legends Mobile's download size is 2.7GB on Android and 3.5GB on Apple App Store. The users who pre-registered for the game will get some extra rewards as well. In our initial experience, the game loads pretty smoothly and in the training session, we did not come across an obstacle or abrupt frame drops. We will be putting out a detailed experience with the game very soon. Stay tuned for that.

The game developer, EA has claimed that this new game has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations. The developers are confident that it is one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone. Players will be able to join forces with two friends to compete with other mobile players, combining each Legend’s unique skills to master team roles and synergize plays.

Players will, however, get some familiarity when it comes to the cast of Legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of playstyles – and discover new mobile-first Legends. The game aims to be fast-paced with fluid movement as well as gameplay.

On the new Apex Legends Mobile game users will get maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events. This will provide gamers with a variety of experiences for every season.