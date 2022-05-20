comscore Apex Legends Mobile emerges as most downloaded game on Apple's App Store in THESE countries
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends Mobile Emerges As Most Downloaded Game On Apples App Store In 60 Countries Including India
News

Apex Legends Mobile emerges as most downloaded game on Apple's App Store in 60 countries including India

Gaming

In India, Apex Legends Mobile has currently dethroned Battlegrounds Mobile India, becoming the top free game on the App Store.

Apex-Legends-Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile emerges as most downloaded game on Apple's App Store in THESE countries

Respawn Games and Electronics Arts recently released Apex Legends Mobile, the popular free-to-play battle royale game for Android as well as iOS ad now new report has claimed that Apex Legends Mobile has emerged as most downloaded game on App Store in 60 countries including the UK, India, Germany, the UK, Japan, and others. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed: Pre-register to get rewards

The report also noted that Apex Legends Mobile ranked within the top 10 most downloaded iPhone games in 89 countries. A localised version of Apex Legends Mobile was released in Macau and Hong Kong, also became the most downloaded iOS app on the launch day as well. Also Read - Apex Legends for iOS and Android launching on May 17: All you need to know

In India, Apex Legends Mobile has currently dethroned Battlegrounds Mobile India, becoming the top free game on the App Store, reports 91mobiles. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile to release on Android, iOS later this month

The Apex Legends Mobile‘s download size is 2.7GB on Android and 3.5GB on Apple App Store. The users who pre-registered for the game will get some extra rewards as well. In our initial experience, the game loads pretty smoothly and in the training session, we did not come across an obstacle or abrupt frame drops. We will be putting out a detailed experience with the game very soon. Stay tuned for that. Also Read – Apple Watch Series 8 to feature new design with flat display, may launch alongside iPhone 14

The game developer, EA has claimed that this new game has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations. The developers are confident that it is one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone. Players will be able to join forces with two friends to compete with other mobile players, combining each Legend’s unique skills to master team roles and synergize plays.

Players will, however, get some familiarity when it comes to the cast of Legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of playstyles – and discover new mobile-first Legends. The game aims to be fast-paced with fluid movement as well as gameplay.

On the new Apex Legends Mobile game users will get maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events. This will provide gamers with a variety of experiences for every season.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 10:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ather to expand charging network further in partnership with Magenta EV
automobile
Ather to expand charging network further in partnership with Magenta EV
TikTok planning a major push into gaming, starts conducting tests in THIS country

Apps

TikTok planning a major push into gaming, starts conducting tests in THIS country

Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition to debut today in India: All we know so far

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 series Doctor Strange Edition to debut today in India: All we know so far

WhatsApp announces Cloud API, confirms Premium service

News

WhatsApp announces Cloud API, confirms Premium service

Best Wireless Chargers in 2022

Photo Gallery

Best Wireless Chargers in 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apex Legends Mobile emerges as most downloaded game on Apple's App Store in THESE countries

TikTok planning a major push into gaming, starts conducting tests in THIS country

WhatsApp announces Cloud API, confirms Premium service

Honda Prologue electric SUV to launch in 2024

Netflix announces new feature for kids, extends language support for French, Spanish and more

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Air conditioner Tips and Tricks

How to Use Sad or Crying Filter on Snapchap step by step tutorial

BGR Talks: Manu Sharma, VP & GM - Nothing India

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS): सीजन 1 का पहला दिन हुआ खत्म, जानें किस टीम ने मारी बाजी और किसको मिली हार

Google रूस में बंद करेगा बिजनेस, कंपनी के अकाउंट हुए सीज

Hero Splendor+ XTEC: अब पहले से और जबरदस्त हो गई आपकी पसंदीदा बाइक, जानिए कीमत

Google की प्राइवेट ब्राउजिंग नहीं है 'प्राइवेट', दर्ज हुआ मुकदमा

Free Fire MAX में फ्री ग्लू वॉल स्किन पाने का शानदार मौका, शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Features

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks

Features

Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999