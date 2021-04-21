Apex Legends Mobile India beta pre-registration goes live for download

A few years ago, EA confirmed bringing Apex Legends to the mobile platform but did not set a specific release date. Now, however, EA has come out declaring Apex Legends Mobile and given us glimpses of the game via screenshots. Additionally, EA has also opened up pre-registration for the early access beta version of the game in India and the Philippines. The game will initially be available on Android. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile first look for Android users in India: FPS/TPS shooter with new abilities

Apex Legends Mobile is EA’s implementation of the battle royale genre and is derivative of the PC counterpart. EA says that its mobile development team has worked closely with Apex Legends team for PC and consoles. Hence, Apex Legends Mobile will be a new version of the game but will echo the PC original’s gameplay dynamics. There’s another version coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration begins

At the moment, EA has only begun pre-registrations for Apex Legends Mobile in India and Philippines. Additionally, the early beta will be available only on limited Android phones. Hence, if you want to try your luck, head over to the Google Play Store and search for the same name.

Do note that the initial beta will only allow a few thousand players to be a part of the beta testing. EA hasn’t announced a release date for the beta version yet; hence you will need to wait for the Play Store to notify you or auto-download the game on your device. EA states a release period of Spring 2021.

I was able to successfully sign up for the pre-registration of Apex Legends Mobile on my OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60 Pro. However, I wasn’t able to do the same on an Asus ROG Phone 2. It seems that the game will initially be rolled out for new and high-end Android phones.

EA says, “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions, and implement iOS support. When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about the betas.”

Special features for Apex Legends Mobile

Similar to the PC and console version, EA has kept the mobile version of the game free-to-play. “Yep, like PC and console, Apex Legends Mobile is free-to-play and never includes paid items that grant a gameplay advantage,” says EA. However, there will be in-game items for purchase in the form of Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Mobile does not support cross-play with players on other platforms, clarifies EA. “Because Apex Legends Mobile is being built especially for mobile, it won’t feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends,” says EA in its press release.