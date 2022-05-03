Game developer EA has announced that it will release Respawn’s popular battle royale, Apex Legends on Android and iOS later this month. Apex Legends Mobile was rolled out in several countries earlier this year. The mobile version comes with a different battle royale experience and retains the top features of the popular game. Earlier limited to PC and Consoles, Apex Legends Mobile is designed for mobile touchscreens and remains true to the original. Also Read - Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more

Apex Legends Mobile: Modes, rewards and more

The game includes new battle passes, collectible cosmetics and unlockables different from the PC and Console versions. It comes with new Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events that expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh.

Channel your inner immovable object with Gibraltar, the Shielded Fortress. Abilities:

🛡️Passive: Gun Shield – a shield against oncoming fire

🔵Tactical: Dome of Protection – dome shield that blocks attacks

💣Ultimate: Defensive Bombardment – mortar strike a marked position pic.twitter.com/vl6a5t5ilz — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) April 28, 2022

Apex Legends Mobile: Eligibility

For Android

Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

For iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

Processor: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

As per the game developers, “Apex Legends has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone.” The mobile game is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Players can even get rewards for pre-registration.