comscore Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon
News

Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon

Gaming

The official Apex Legends Twitter account has teased the release of the mobile version of the game.

  • Published: June 22, 2020 5:47 PM IST
Apex Legends Mobile

Battle royale game Apex Legends became one of the most popular games in the world soon after it launched. Apex Legends is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and now the developer Respawn Entertainment is all ready to bring the game to a whole new platform and market. CEO Andrew Wilson had confirmed last year in an Electronic Arts earnings report that a mobile version of the battle royale game is currently in the works. Also Read - Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet

“We are hugely excited about the future of Apex Legends Engagement is strong, and we have big plans for the Legends and the world they compete in,” Wilson had said in a statement. We re in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded. Also Read - Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

And now the official Apex Legends Twitter account has teased the release of the mobile version of the game. In a new tweet the devs show the Apex Legends logo on a handheld smartphone with the words “Coming Fall 2020” as the text.


And with the game recently garnering 70 million players, the time seemed right for EA to announce when we might expect a mobile version of it. During the recent EA’s Q2 2020 earnings call on October 29, Wilson said, “Apex Legends is a major long-term franchise for us, and since launch, we’ve significantly expanded the team working on the game and it continues to grow.”

Our pipeline of future content is packed with really fun experiences that will be delivered through upcoming seasons and a regular cadence of updates for the community. With the Apex Legends community now growing pass 70 million players, we’re focused on expanding to mobile new platforms and new geographies, as well as launching and Apex competitive gaming program that we’ll share details on soon. Apex Legends is expanding into China as well in the coming year.

Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet

Also Read

Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet

This makes sense and seems like a rational move on the part of the developers and the distributor since the smartphone gaming industry has gained a huge presence in the recent times. Both PUBG and Fortnite have managed to garner a huge presence in the mobile market, and it only makes sense that Apex Legends tries the same.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 22, 2020 5:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review
Review
Samsung Galaxy M21 Review
Realme X2 update brings June security patch, bug fixes

News

Realme X2 update brings June security patch, bug fixes

Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon

Gaming

Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon

Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

News

Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Oppo A11k with dual-rear cameras launched in India at Rs 8,990

Realme X2 update brings June security patch, bug fixes

Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know

Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon

Gaming

Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon
Star Wars: Squadrons announced by EA, trailer released

Gaming

Star Wars: Squadrons announced by EA, trailer released
EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June

Gaming

EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June
Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet

Gaming

Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet
Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

Gaming

Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस का ROG Phone 2 हुआ मंहगा, इस वजह से बढ़ाई कीमत

ट्विटर पर आया वॉइस ट्वीट का फीचर, कैसे इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं आप

Oppo A11k भारत में 2 बैक कैमरा के साथ 8,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy M01s और Galaxy Watch 3 को भारत में मिला BIS अप्रूवल, जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

आज शुरू हो रहा है WWDC 2020 इवेंट, घर बैठे ऐसे देख सकते हैं लाइव

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Oppo A11k with dual-rear cameras launched in India at Rs 8,990
News
Oppo A11k with dual-rear cameras launched in India at Rs 8,990
Realme X2 update brings June security patch, bug fixes

News

Realme X2 update brings June security patch, bug fixes
Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now

News

Huawei Nova 5T EMUI 10.1 stable update rolling out now
Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 pre-orders to start from June 24; Everything we know
Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers