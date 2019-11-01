comscore Apex Legends Mobile will be released in late 2020: EA
Apex Legends Mobile will be released in late 2020: EA

CEO Andrew Wilson has apparently confirmed in an Electronic Arts’ earnings report that a mobile version of the battle royale game is currently in the works.

Apex jump

Battle royale game Apex Legends picked up a following within a short time from its release and become one of the most popular games in the world. Apex Legends is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and now the developer Respawn Entertainment is all ready to bring the game to a whole new platform and market. CEO Andrew Wilson has apparently confirmed in an Electronic Arts’ earnings report that a mobile version of the battle royale game is currently in the works.

“We are hugely excited about the future of Apex Legends … Engagement is strong, and we have big plans for the Legends and the world they compete in,” Wilson had said in a statement. “We’re in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded.”

And with the game recently garnering 70 million players, the time seemed right for EA to announce when we might expect a mobile version of it. During the recent EA’s Q2 2020 earnings call on October 29, Wilson said, “Apex Legends is a major long-term franchise for us, and since launch, we’ve significantly expanded the team working on the game and it continues to grow.”

Apex Legends has officially hit 70 million players worldwide

Apex Legends has officially hit 70 million players worldwide

“Our pipeline of future content is packed with really fun experiences that will be delivered through upcoming seasons and a regular cadence of updates for the community. With the Apex Legends community now growing pass 70 million players, we’re focused on expanding to mobile new platforms and new geographies, as well as launching and Apex competitive gaming program that we’ll share details on soon.” Apex Legends is expanding into China as well in the coming year.

This makes sense and seems like a rational move on the part of the developers and the distributor since the smartphone gaming industry has gained a huge presence in the recent times. Both PUBG and Fortnite have managed to garner a huge presence in the mobile market, and it only makes sense that Apex Legends tries the same.

