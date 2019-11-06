comscore Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode
Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode

One of the prime features is something the players were waiting for a while, and that is the new Duos mode on Apex Legends.

Apex Legends patch 3.1

There’s a new Apex Legends patch 3.1 out which introduces a lot of new features. And one of the prime features is something the players were waiting for a while. And that is the new Duos mode, though it seems like the mode is not permanent. The patch notes mention that the new mode will be available from November 5 to 19. The other new feature introduced is the Firing Range. This is essentially a place to practice and try out all the weapons in the game. Besides these there are some other changes in the game as well mentioned in the patch notes.

Apex Legends patch 3.1: Details

WELCOME TO THE FIRING RANGE

From the lobby you can now select the firing range. Here you can practice playing around with all the weapons, items, and Legends.

– Can enter the firing range solo or with your squad.
– You can change to any Legend and use their abilities and ultimates.
– All loot items are available to play with including weapons, attachments, and hopups.
– Target DUMMIES available to practice those headshots.
– Future improvements to come! Please give us your feedback.

WEAPONS

Wingman

– Reduced the headshot multiplier: 2.15 -> 2.1

Changes to Projectile Collision: We’ve increased the projectile width on the some weapons so they are easier to hit with. We made this change to the TripleTake in Season 2 and the following will be updated for this patch:

– Shotguns: All shotguns will have projectiles with a small amount of width.
– L-STAR
– Snipers: The Longbow DMR, Kraber, and G7 Scout.

QUALITY OF LIFE

– In an effort to surface easier challenges to players more often and offer a balanced set of challenges each day, Daily Challenge distribution has been adjusted so players are guaranteed to receive 1 easy, 1 medium, and 1 hard challenge.

– You can now spend Legend Tokens to reroll Daily Challenges.
– First reroll: 200 Legend Tokens
– Second reroll: 500 Legend Tokens
– Third or more reroll: 1000 Legend Tokens for each reroll.

– Cost increases with each purchase before capping out at 1000 Legend Tokens.
– Cost resets every day

– You can now adjust the game cursor velocity in Settings -> Controller. This will apply to cursor velocity in all menus including the Lobby, Pause/Inventory menus, and Death Box inventories.

– We now show you what Music Pack you have selected while dropping into the map. If you only have the “default” Pack selected you won’t see anything.

– Improved flow from Lobby to Match that fixes some minor bugs and will hopefully get players into matches a bit faster.
– Disabling pregame spawning of players before character selection. This will address cases where players might hear someone voice comms or other sounds before the Legend selection starts.
– The “Waiting for Players…” transition now shows the game world instead of a black screen.
– Removed the 5 second countdown that would start at the beginning of Legend selection.

– Player will now be able to view the ammo types of their squadmates equipped weapons when in the inventory menu.

– RANKED MODE: Players will no longer receive a penalty for abandoning a match if they leave after 2 and a half minutes have passed since their Banner was picked up after dying. As a reminder: players will be warned via the menus if their leaving may trigger abandon penalties; if the warning does not show up players are free to leave.

– [Controller] you can now open the quip wheel by holding down on the dpad (you can still do it the old way – open ping menu and press Y)

– [PC] Quick Chat binding should now auto bind to F1 if it isn’t bound to anything (assuming nothing is already bound to F1)

BUG FIXES

– Fixed a bug where players would stay in place while the train keeps moving when reviving another player.
– Updated the layout of the minimap that was previously showing a route that doesn’t exist.
– Fixed cases where players could drop into Out of Bounds areas without getting the timer.
– Fixed cases of some areas where players could take lava damage near the Volcano when there isn’t any lava.
– Fixed display issue with post game where it would show you earning 2 battle pass levels for levelling up via Stars.

LEGENDS

Crypto

– EMP now will damage armor that players have dropped.
– Fixed a bug where Lifeline’s drone couldn’t heal Crypto while he was in the drone.
– Fix for friendly Caustic gas kicking Crypto out of his drone.

Bangalore

– Fixed bug where sometimes the missiles from Bangalore’s Ultimate would disappear after landing on the train.

