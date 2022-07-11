comscore Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent
News

Apex Legends player risked losing Rs 15 crore by not shooting a disconnected opponent

Gaming

An Apex Legends player showed kindness and sportsmanship shown by an Apex Legends pro player, ImperialHal

  • Published: July 11, 2022 6:11 PM IST
Apex Legends

Apex Legends player risked losing over

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, an Apex Legends pro player, left a lasting impression on the Apex Legends Global Series 2022 competition by refusing to shoot a disconnected opponent even though a Rs 15 crore reward was on the line. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile now available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store

One of the most popular battle royale games, Apex Legends boasts a large and competent professional player base who regularly compete and stream their gameplay. In a recent LAN event called the current Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Championship, ImperialHal demonstrated his rare sportsmanship. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed: Pre-register to get rewards

According to Eurogamer, ImperialHal saw a lone player in the distance and instructed his TSM teammates not to kill him because he was probably disconnected and not moving. “Don’t shoot him. Don’t shoot him, bro! He’s crashed,” ImperialHal said. “He 100 percent tabbed out or crashed or something. Don’t shoot them – it’s Scarz.” Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile to release on Android, iOS later this month

Fans and opponents alike commended his choice to spare the player who was having technological difficulties for his gesture of kindness and excellent sportsmanship. “It’s the least every player can do out here with these issues”, ImperialHal said in response to the comments. Despite giving up a chance to kill an opponent, things worked in favour of TSM and Scarz both. Both the teams survived the qualifying round.

Apex Legends Mobile

A free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game called Apex Legends was created by Respawn Entertainment and released by Electronic Arts. After the successful run on PC, the mobile version of the same was launched in the month of May. The mobile version competes with other shooter games such as BGMI, Free Fire, Call of Duty, and more.

Distortion Update

In a recent roll out on Apex Legends Mobile, creators rolled out the ‘Distortion’ update. The Battle Royale offers a new Legend named Rhapsody and two new maps with this update. Rhapsody is a Legend that is only available on mobile devices. The makers are clearly distinguishing Apex Legends from Apex Legends Mobile by introducing new characters on the mobile version.

Rhapsody is the second female character to be added to the game via an update, after Loba. The new Legend will have many abilities including the ability to pick up and visualize sounds from an extended range, play a powerful track that speeds up nearby squadmates and recharges shields, and can block incoming sights and scans with a wall of flashing lights.

The Apex Legends community is well-known for its King’s Canyon map. However, the Apex Legends Mobile edition did not include this map. The map has now officially been added to the game by the developers. The difficult terrain of the map will lead to fierce battles amongst legends.

The Pythas Block O is a new TDM map that the developers have included in addition to King’s Canyon. The map essentially depicts a Pythas Inc.’s corporate campus.

Respawn has added two new game types to Apex Legends Mobile’s Distortion season – Gun Game and Hack.
In Gun Game, the weapons in Apex Legends Mobile’s armoury will be used by players to score kills. The winner is the one who has the most points or three melee kills.

Hack is a brand-new Apex Legends Mobile Syndicate competition. The two teams will compete against one another as Hackers vs. Defenders in this mode. The hacker’s task is to gain points by breaking into one of the two sites on the map. Once the Hackers have three points, the Satellite will punish the opposition. Defenders’ job is to stop hackers from hacking thesites, as their name suggests.

  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 6:11 PM IST

