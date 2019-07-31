Apex Legends Preseason Invitational Tournament announced

The competitive scene for all kinds of battle royale games is on the rise right now. And among those, is Apex Legends. With positive hopes from the successful Fortnite and PUBG tournaments, Apex Legends is getting its own. Respawn Entertainment is going to hold its own tournament named Preseason Invitational tournament. The tournament is going to take place in Krakow, Poland from September 13 – 15. This just shows how popular gaming is right now.

Apex Legends Preseason Invitational details

Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is going to have a prize pool of $500,000 which really does not compare to the biggies. But this is still a lot of money considering that this is one of the early Apex Legends tournaments. This will be an invitation-only tournament where only the teams that have invited by Respawn can participate. This event will not have any qualifiers to choose participants. Invites will go out to a total number of 80 teams from around the world. But teams will have to register on the Apex Legends website to have a chance of qualifying. This can be done here.

The Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is a major tournament for the game. But this is not the first Apex Legends tournament that we see. We saw the EXP Pro-Am take place last month and there is another one coming up at 2019 X Games. The X Games tournament will be a combination of invited teams and teams from online qualifiers. These qualifiers took place back in June.

These tournaments are part of the Apex Legends pre-season timetable. Respawn Entertainment has not said what will happen after the pre-season is over. The real-competitive season is set to begin after the pre-season concludes. This means that Respawn has bigger tournaments in mind for the future. This can also mean that the devs have a structured season plan in terms of releases and tournament that we will see in the future.

WATCH: Apex Legends Official Launch Trailer

Speaking of the game, recently, Respawn Entertainment has revealed in a new Reddit post that besides banning hackers, it is applying new methods. The new strategy that is has come up with includes using machine learning to detect suspicious player activity. Those that have been proved to be using malicious software will be matched with others doing the same.