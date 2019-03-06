comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month
News

Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month

Gaming

Apex Legends keeps breaking new player count records.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 9:51 AM IST
Apex Legends 50 mil

After the success of PUBG and Fortnite, the two popular games, the battle royale genre was bound to have entrants. But Apex Legends has exceeded all expectations in the response it has elicited in the battle royale gaming genre. The free-to-play battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall, has reportedly amassed 50 million registered players within four weeks or one month after its release. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced reaching the milestone in an official tweet. The growth to 50 million players in just one month shows that the popularity of the game has not waned at all and it is not surprising considering that the game reached 10 million registered players just three days after its release and 25 million in 2 weeks.

The official Twitter handle for Apex Legends from Respawn tweeted that the game has registered 50 million players. Apex Legends is a free-to-play game and is available on both PC and consoles. In comparison with PUBG and Fortnite, the game seems to be growing much faster. For instance, Fortnite and PUBG reached 200 million registered players only after their mobile versions were released and have been available on other platforms for few years now.

In January 2018, Epic Games said that Fortnite had 45 million registered players across console and PC, and it took the game around four months to reach that milestone. But the launch of Android and iOS versions has helped the game surpass 200 million registered players. Apex Legends, on the other hand, does not have a mobile version yet and its rise on the desktop and console platforms alone shows that it could be much bigger than the two mainstream battle royale games.3

Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game

Also Read

Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game

According to The Verge, Respawn does not have a plan to introduce Android or iOS version of the game just yet. Considering that the lack of a mobile version will limit its growth means that the game won’t reach the success achieved by Fortnite and PUBG in this genre. However, the initial run of the game should force the developers of Fortnite and PUBG to take a note since it is vying for active players on these two platforms.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2019 9:51 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month
Gaming
Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month
Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera

News

Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera

Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch

News

Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch

Oppo F11 with 16-megapixel selfie camera launched: Price, Specifications

News

Oppo F11 with 16-megapixel selfie camera launched: Price, Specifications

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

News

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs 169 prepaid plan with 28GB data, unlimited benefits

WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup to launch in India today; Price, specifications, and more

Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera

Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month

Gaming

Apex Legends reaches 50 million player base in one month
Fortnite Season 8 Week 2 challenges have been leaked

Gaming

Fortnite Season 8 Week 2 challenges have been leaked
PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge
Fortnite Season 8 is now live with pirates, cannons and volcano lava

Gaming

Fortnite Season 8 is now live with pirates, cannons and volcano lava

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10-सीरीज आज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, घर बैठे ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Oppo F11 vs F11 PRo: दोनों में क्या है अंतर

Redmi Note 7 की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

सबसे सस्ता पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Oppo F11 Pro भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 सीरीज खरीदने पर जियो दे रहा है डबल डाटा और 2400 रुपये का इंस्टेंट कैशबैक

News

Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs 169 prepaid plan with 28GB data, unlimited benefits
News
Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs 169 prepaid plan with 28GB data, unlimited benefits
WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

News

WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts
Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup to launch in India today; Price, specifications, and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup to launch in India today; Price, specifications, and more
Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera

News

Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera
Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch

News

Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch