comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it
News

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Gaming

We have all seen that new updates can bring game breaking bugs, and the newest update to hit Apex Legends brought some bugs of its own. The latest update to hit the Apex Legends servers is numbered 1.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 9:51 AM IST

We have all seen that new updates can bring game breaking bugs, and the newest update to hit Apex Legends brought some bugs of its own. The latest update to hit the Apex Legends servers is numbered 1.1 and it apparently brought with it some new things to the game, with some fixes and secret anti-cheat improvements, but most importantly it has brought the much requested ability to reconnect to the random players of the previous match played. But there was some bad news along with the good as well and with the new update some players saw their accounts being reset, and Respawn Entertainment requested people to not craft and make new weapons until this is fixed.

The problem has since been fixed by the devs who claimed that the data was apparently move to a different server which caused this account resetting issue. Lost progression has now been restored be moving the data back to the original servers. “Everything you’ve accomplished and bought in Apex up until the 1.1 Patch that went live at 10:00 PST today should be restored,” Respawn Entertainment said.

“Any in-game purchases and progress acquired during the time between 1.1 going live and the fix will be reverted – levels earned, items unlocked, packs opened, and spent currency. If you continued to play and didn’t patch then this will not affect you. Any currency purchased, spent or not, will be carried back over to their original account state. i.e. – if you bought $20 worth of coins, and spent $18, then you’ll will get $20 after the fix.”

How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

Also Read

How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

As for the new update here are the patch notes to look into.

Quality of life

– Added the ability to party up with the last squad you played with. After the match you will see buttons in the lobby that display the last two people you played with and can invite them to your squad.

– Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.

– Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.

– When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.

– Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to:

–  Running out of memory.

–  CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.

– Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.

– Stability fixes to all platforms.

Bug fixes

– Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.

– Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.

– Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match.

Jump Pad Phase Walk interactions

– Octane’s Jump Pad no longer affects players when using Into the Void ability.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 9:51 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
News
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next sale on April 9

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone available for Rs 11,348: Here's how you can buy

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be available again on April 6 via Amazon India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Gaming

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it
Apex Legends new weapon made by Wonyeon Defense may have been leaked by the devs themselves

Gaming

Apex Legends new weapon made by Wonyeon Defense may have been leaked by the devs themselves
Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Gaming

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month
Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass

Gaming

Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass
Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin

Gaming

Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Fan Festival 2019 : Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन में मिल रही है शानदार डील, ऐसे पाएं 2500 रुपये का एडिशनल ऑफ

Amazon Quiz 5 April 2019: अमेजन यूजर्स 5 सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें Tommy Hilfiger Watch

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: 20 हजार का POCO F1 स्मार्टफोन 1 रुपये में खरीदें, जल्दी करें

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

News

Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report
News
Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report
Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

News

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more
Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app

News

Google Camera app will soon get integrated with AR measuring app
Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video surfaces online
Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched

News

Oppo A5 with 64GB internal storage launched