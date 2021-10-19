Apex Legends Season 11 will be titled Escape and is expected to release soon as Season 10 is coming to an end. With the new season, players will get a new battle pass and a new Legend to advance the game. Respawn has already shared a glimpse of the upcoming season with a new “Stories from the Outlands” trailer. Also Read - Apex Legends: Everything about the battle royale game challenging Fortnite and PUBG

Apex Legends Season 11 ‘Escape’: Ash from Titanfall to debut in the new season

The website shows off a new C.A.R. SMG which will join Volt, the R-99, the Prowler, etc in the SMG list. Respawn calls it to be a ‘flexible weapon.’ The creators haven’t explicitly mentioned a new BR map, but they did put a cryptic text that reads, “A Storm Is Brewing: No matter how beautiful it seems, every corner of the Outlands is a dangerous place. You’d be wise to remember that.” Reports predict that the new map might have Encore Arenas map’s unique tropical setting.

The site also contains information on Season 11 battle pass which will include the usual new skins, XP boosts, a new ranked season that will commence at the beginning of the new season.

Not too much is out in the wild on the new Apex season, but Respawn has added a huge parachute pod to the Gardens area on Olympus. Many speculate that finding Bangalore’s brother might open a doorway to the new tropical map. As mentioned before, the developers haven’t spit anything on the character’s abilities yet, but with the cyborg from Titanfall making a debut in the BR title, it is sure to entice players. Ash will be the 19th Legend to join the character roster. The entire trailer of Apex Legends Season 11 is due to release on October 21. The new season release is expected to drop on November 2, although Respawn is yet to confirm on that as well, so we recommend taking it with a pinch of salt for now.