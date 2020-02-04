comscore Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon
News

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Gaming

The new gameplay video of Apex Legends Season 4 starts off as an advertisement for Hammond Robotics, which showcases the changes in the map.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 9:47 AM IST
Apex Legends Season 4

The new Apex Legends Season 4 is all set to go live today and now there is a new gameplay trailer out. This new trailer shows the gameplay of the changes in the map and the new Legend Revenant. It also happens to show the new weapon Sentinel which is a sniper rifle. The video starts off as an advertisement for Hammond Robotics, which showcases the changes in the map. Then comes the gameplay. It even shows the new weapon racks.

Related Stories


There are new skins for Wraith called Perfect Soldie, Lifeline gets a new skin called Health Drain, and Wattson’s is called Cyberpunked. The previous trailer of Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation shows what players can expect from it. The new Legend is called Ravenant, who is a killer robot that once used to be a the deadliest mercenary Syndicate ever had. For some background, Syndicate is the company that holds the Apex Legends tournament.

The tweet that announced the new trailer said, “Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had. But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics’ return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead.” The trailer shows that the robot has loose programming and seems to have realized a sense of self. As in it sees itself as a human and the trailer starts off showing him shaving after accepting a hit.

Apex Legends season 4 trailer out, shows new Legend

Also Read

Apex Legends season 4 trailer out, shows new Legend

The Ravenant tears through the security detail of Forge’s sponsor that seem to be responsible for the map changes. That’s what the new hit seems to be about. He goes about killing everyone in the trailer and finally kills the mother of the little girl followed by the father. The look on the face of the child holding her dead father seems to indicate that this whole mess is far from over and we will see more about this. This means that we could see Forge making a comeback and against Hammond, especially since they have the resources. It could be an interesting addition to see how this all plays out. We could see something concerning this next season.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 9:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

BSNL Rs 1,999 annual unlimited prepaid plan offering 3GB daily data
Telecom
BSNL Rs 1,999 annual unlimited prepaid plan offering 3GB daily data
Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Gaming

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

Gaming

Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon
Apex Legends season 4 trailer out, shows new Legend

Gaming

Apex Legends season 4 trailer out, shows new Legend
Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends

Gaming

Man plugs his PS4 into airport monitor to play Apex Legends
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review

Gaming

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review
Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode

Gaming

Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Poco X2 India launch : आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा Poco X2, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Coronavirus वायरस से बचाव की आड़ में हैकर्स भेज रहे हैं मालवेयर अटैच फाइलें

Tecno फरवरी 2020 के मध्य में चार बैक कैमरे वाले 2 CAMON सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

Trending Technology News Today : OnePlus 8 सीरीज के Amazon India पर स्पॉट किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras
News
Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased with bigger battery and faster processor
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more
Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream

News

Poco X2 India launch today: How to watch livestream
Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

News

Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users