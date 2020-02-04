Apex Legends Season 4 goes live today with Revenant, Sentinel weapon

The new Apex Legends Season 4 is all set to go live today and now there is a new gameplay trailer out. This new trailer shows the gameplay of the changes in the map and the new Legend Revenant. It also happens to show the new weapon Sentinel which is a sniper rifle. The video starts off as an advertisement for Hammond Robotics, which showcases the changes in the map. Then comes the gameplay. It even shows the new weapon racks.

There are new skins for Wraith called Perfect Soldie, Lifeline gets a new skin called Health Drain, and Wattson’s is called Cyberpunked. The previous trailer of Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation shows what players can expect from it. The new Legend is called Ravenant, who is a killer robot that once used to be a the deadliest mercenary Syndicate ever had. For some background, Syndicate is the company that holds the Apex Legends tournament.

The tweet that announced the new trailer said, “Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had. But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics’ return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead.” The trailer shows that the robot has loose programming and seems to have realized a sense of self. As in it sees itself as a human and the trailer starts off showing him shaving after accepting a hit.

The Ravenant tears through the security detail of Forge’s sponsor that seem to be responsible for the map changes. That’s what the new hit seems to be about. He goes about killing everyone in the trailer and finally kills the mother of the little girl followed by the father. The look on the face of the child holding her dead father seems to indicate that this whole mess is far from over and we will see more about this. This means that we could see Forge making a comeback and against Hammond, especially since they have the resources. It could be an interesting addition to see how this all plays out. We could see something concerning this next season.