Apex Legends season 4 trailer out, shows new Legend

There’s a new trailer out that shows what players can expect for Season 4 of Apex Legends. The new season seems to be named Assimilation and it shows what looks like a new Legend being added to the game. The new Legend is called Ravenant, who is a killer robot that once used to be a the deadliest mercenary Syndicate ever had. For some background, Syndicate is the company that holds the Apex Legends tournament.

The tweet that announced the new trailer said, “Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Syndicate ever had. But when his programming failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into. Hammond Robotics’ return to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead.” The trailer shows that the robot has loose programming and seems to have realized a sense of self. As in it sees itself as a human and the trailer starts off showing him shaving after accepting a hit.

The Ravenant tears through the security detail of Forge’s sponsor that seem to be responsible for the map changes. That’s what the new hit seems to be about. He goes about killing everyone in the trailer and finally kills the mother of the little girl followed by the father. The look on the face of the child holding her dead father seems to indicate that this whole mess is far from over and we will see more about this.

This means that we could see Forge making a comeback and against Hammond, especially since they have the resources. It could be an interesting addition to see how this all plays out. We could see something concerning this next season. As for now, the new Season 4 of Apex Legends is set to hit the servers on February 4.