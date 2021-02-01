Apex Legends Season 8: New character, map, gun and more

is going to kick-off Season 8, titled Mayhem, tomorrow, ie February 2. The company has not provided us with an exact time of the release, however, it is expected to drop at some point in the evening. Also Read - Apex Legends mobile version teased to be coming soon

There is plenty of hype surrounding the launch of Season 8 as it will include a new character, the “bomb-tastic new legend Fuse”, a heavily redesigned King’s Canyon map, a new weapon, legend buffs, changes to matchmaking, ranked play and more. Also Read - Star Wars: Squadrons announced by EA, trailer released

Apex Legends Season 8: What’s new

Apex Legends Season 8 will introduce a new weapon for the first time since Season 6. This will be a new semi-auto heavy weapon, which will be called 30-30 Repeater. The new weapon will fire faster than a Longbow but slower than a G7, while maintaining the bullet drop count of the G7. It will also have the ability to charge up and will allow each shot to do roughly 35 percent more damage. Also Read - Apex Legends devs think crossplay is important, but no news of it yet

Electronic Arts ( ) has confirmed that with the arrival of Fuse, the King’s Canyon map will be dramatically reshaped. As Salvo’s attempt to kill Fuse for betraying the planet by joining the Syndicates has obliterated King’s Canyon. This will also mark the return of the King’s Canyon map, which was absent for most of Season 7, due to player complaints about balancing issues.

Respawn has also announced that Ranked Points (RP) will now be dealt out to the top 13 in a match instead of the top 10. More points will be provided for kills and assists. The time window for assists will also be increased from 7 seconds to 10 seconds. Apart from these changes, there will be improvements to the ranked matchmaking also.

Diamond trails will also be making a return at the end of Season 8. Rampart’s tactical wall will now have HP while building, thus helping it not get destroyed mid-build. Wraith on the other hand will get a hitbox adjustment.