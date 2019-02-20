Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game

Newest battle royale game to hit the scene, Apex Legends is getting it first big update where a new gun is set to be introduced to the game. This has been announced in a tweet from the main handle of the game. The tweet comes with an attached video which shows glimpses of what the new gun might look like. But these are just hasty snatches which makes it difficult to exactly make out the gun. But only some aspects of the gun can be made out from the video which is what Respawn Entertainment intended all along.

The gun seems to be an automatic one which can be made out from the first clip of the gun firing. The second clip shows the gun being reloaded from the side by placing the magazine in. In the third part of the video we see what looks to be a charging shot. This makes it unclear if the mode will come with the gun or will need a modifier to access this firing type. As for the patch notes of the upcoming update, the devs posted these on their Reddit account.

Get ready to cry havoc—a new gun is coming to King's Canyon pic.twitter.com/w8LNa2GDWn — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 19, 2019

– Fixes for PS4 crash issues.

— Addresses issues we saw with GPU hangs.

— Fixed crash when pressing button early in load process.

– Fixed issue where players would sometimes move slowly after revive.

– Fixed issue with Mirage Ability causing crashes.

– Fixed issue with Gibraltar Epic skins on Xbox One causing crashes

This happens to be the second update for the game and the first one arrived in time for Valentine’s Day. Last time the devs fixed a number of bugs, which were affecting the players who had slower HDD drives. Besides this ‘King’s Canyon’ which is the name of the only map available in the game as of now, also got some bug fixes. There were spots on the map where players could get stuck and fall through the floor, which have been fixed.