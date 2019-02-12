comscore
Apex Legends taps into PUBG and Fortnite's success to reach 25 million users

Apex Legends is only available on PC and consoles and won't land on mobile platforms anytime soon.

  Published: February 12, 2019 10:05 AM IST
PUBG and Fortnite, the two popular games have tapped into the battle royale genre, and have amassed over 200 million players. Now, Apex Legends is joining them as the next big thing in the battle royale gaming genre. The free-to-play battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall, has reportedly passed 25 million registered players just one week after its release. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced reaching the milestone in an official post. The growth to 25 million players in just one week shows the popularity of the genre and it is not surprising considering that the game reached 10 million registered players just three days after its release.

Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn tweeted that the game recorded well over 2 million concurrent players this past weekend. Apex Legends is a free-to-play game and is available on both PC and consoles. In comparison with PUBG and Fortnite, the game seems to be growing much faster. For instance, Fortnite and PUBG reached 200 million registered players only after their mobile versions were released and have been available on other platforms for few years now.

PUBG creator PlayerUnknown reacts to Apex Legends, the new battle royale on the block

PUBG creator PlayerUnknown reacts to Apex Legends, the new battle royale on the block

In January 2018, Epic Games said that Fortnite had 45 million registered players across console and PC, and it took the game around four months to reach that milestone. But the launch of Android and iOS versions has helped the game surpass 200 million registered players. Apex Legends, on the other hand, does not have a mobile version yet and its rise on the desktop and console platforms alone shows that it could be much bigger than the two mainstream battle royale games.

According to The Verge, Respawn does not have a plan to introduce Android or iOS version of the game just yet. Considering that the lack of a mobile version will limit its growth means that the game won’t reach the success achieved by Fortnite and PUBG in this genre. However, the initial run of the game should force the developers of Fortnite and PUBG to take a note since it is vying for active players on these two platforms.

