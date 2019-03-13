comscore
Apex Legends to reveal battle pass soon, 8 new characters reportedly in the pipeline

We already have a better look at two of these characters.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 5:31 PM IST
Apex Legends octane leak

Newest entrant in the battle royale genre, Apex Legends recently released an update which brought new content to the game. And now, according to new rumors, Respawn Entertainment is set to release a battle pass for the game. And the enthusiastic people who are always on the lookout for new data to find on the popular games around seem to have found evidence that the devs have no less than eight new characters in the pipeline for the game. This was posted on Reddit and it happened to show what the new characters might look like and what they may be named.

The mined data shows that the new characters that may be introduced to the game could be called Rampart, Rose, Crypto, Octane, Nomad, Skunner, Jericho, Natalie, Prophet. Besides these names there are other possible names for these characters which have been mentioned in the leak. Among these Crypto and Octane have been leaked in a more detailed manner and their renders are somewhat clearer than the others.

Though just finding these character details in the game files, don’t always mean that they will be added to the game. And Respawn Entertainment hasn’t officially announced any of these characters yet. As for the previous update to the game which introduced a new weapon, it also had the following patch notes.

– Fixes for PS4 crash issues.

— Addresses issues we saw with GPU hangs.

— Fixed crash when pressing button early in load process.

– Fixed issue where players would sometimes move slowly after revive.

– Fixed issue with Mirage Ability causing crashes.

– Fixed issue with Gibraltar Epic skins on Xbox One causing crashes

