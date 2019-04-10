Apex Legends to soon start penalizing players for leaving matches early

Battle royale games have won the world over because they are fun, and can be played with friends. From PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to Fortnite and now the new Apex Legends allow players to player with their friends to make the games more social. But there are some negative aspects of letting players play with their friends as well, and that is, if someone in the team dies, the other tend to leave that match in favor of starting a fresh one where everyone can play together again. This seems reasonable from one perspective, that no one should wait, while it does spoil the game for other players by drastically cutting down the number of players.

And now it seems Apex Legends developers have made a script that would punish players for leaving a match early. It was accidentally activated when the newest patch 1.1 was released for the game. For the record, the 1.1 patch did comes with a lot of irregularities that caused a tizzy in the offices of the developers and players accounts were wiped clean of all their match records and activities. to put it simply all progression from certain accounts was erased. That seems to have been fixed by moving all the data back to the correct servers from the incorrect ones that they had been moved to.

Respawn community manager Jayfresh wrote on Reddit about the situation of early leavers who mess up the game for the remaining squad and said, “So internally, we have been working on and testing this feature but it wasn’t our intention or plan to have it go live with the update that went out today. There was a piece of script that was missing and caused the leaving match early penalty to be turned on when it shouldn’t be. That’s why it wasn’t in the patch notes.”

“We updated the script, tested with QA and it’s now disabled for all platforms. We don’t have an ETA for if or when this would come out for real. Apologies for the confusion,” he added. Respawn even clarified that this penalty won’t be applied if your team wasn’t full or for players who were actually dead, which meaning that players won’t be punished if they left before waiting for the respawn timer to hit zero. We’ll have to wait and see how this is implemented to the game and when.