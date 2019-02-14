Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019

Apex Legends is the newest addition to the long list of battle royale game, but is now counted among the most successful within just two weeks of release. The game has managed to accumulate as many as 25 million players within a week of its launch. Which is quite the feat considering that the other successful games like PUBG and Fortnite needed much more time to achieve these kind of numbers.

It has been less than two weeks since the release of Apex Legends, and it’s first patch has arrived which shows that the studio behind the game, Respawn Entertainment, is taking support for the game very seriously. The update brings with it items in time for Valentine’s Day 2019 and follows the theme of love as well.

The devs have added “Through the Heart” Longbow Epic DMR skin and “Love of the Game” Pathfinder banner frame which is referred to as ‘Valentines Day cosmetic items’ in the patch notes. These will be live and available in the store starting February 13 and will be available until February 19.

The devs have also fixed a number of bugs, which were affecting the players who had slower HDD drives. Besides this ‘King’s Canyon’ which is the name of the only map available in the game as of now, has also got some bug fixes. There were spots on the map where players could get stuck and fall through the floor, which have been fixed. Check out the full patch notes below.

Apex Legends 2.13.2019 Preseason Patch Notes 01

VALENTINES DAYS – Store items will be available starting at 6pm PST on 2/13.

– Added “Live Die Live” Banner Badge: Revive a member of your squad between 2/13 and 2/19 to earn this limited time badge.

– Added Valentines Day cosmetic items to the store. They will be live and available in the store starting 2/13 until 2/19 and then they’re gone!

— “Through the Heart” Longbow Epic DMR skin

— “Love of the Game” Pathfinder banner frame

STABILITY / BUGS / PERFORMANCE / QoL

– Various improvements and tweaks to UI.

– Extended timeout that was causing players with slower hard drives to crash.

– Addressed a number of client and server stability issues.

– Fixed exploit where you could keep duplicating items in your inventory.

– Addressed a number of stability and performance issues.

– Fixed issue where players would get a gray screen in lobby when connecting for the first time.

– Fixed issue where your friends list showed all your friends as offline and unable to party.

– Shortened duration of Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather clones to remain in the world by 1 second.

GEAR

– Arc Star now displays a grenade warning indicator.

KINGS CANYON

– Addressed a number bugs with map geo like holes you could fall through and areas that players could get stuck in plus a bunch of other polish issues.

PLAYSTATION PLUS PLAY PACK

– Art updated for the Playstation Plus Play Pack to the Flatline skin and Banner Card and changed the names to Deep Blue. This will affect all players that already have been rewarded the skins as well.

We still have a lot of work to do and we hear those frustrated by disconnects and crashes and are working to improve stability and performance as well as provide more visibility for everyone.