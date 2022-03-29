comscore Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more
News

Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more

Gaming

Apex Legends new update brings 4K output, 60Hz gameplay, HDR support for next-gen consoles, Warriors Collection event adds new map, mode, and more.

Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event

Apex Legends finally pave its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles. Respawn Entertainment has confirmed the game’s upgrades to arrive with the new Warriors collection event. Also Read - Sony's Xbox Game Pass competitor could launch next week: Here's what we know about it

Apex Legends will get 4K output, 60Hz gameplay, HDR support with 120Hz gameplay to be pushed in a future upgrade. The next-gen version of the BR title will also get adaptive triggers and haptics for PS5. As for the current update, players will witness high-resolution Shadow maps, and HDR besides 4K output on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Also Read - Far Cry 6 to be made available for free: How to download

Talking about Apex Legends new update and Warriors Collection event, here are all the details- Also Read - Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

Apex Legends Warriors Collection event

Apex Legends 9v9 control mode returns with the Warriors Collection update. The mode will be available in the BR game for two weeks. Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon has been added to enable for creative ways to combat enemies. Ziplines, additional cover, skydive launchers, and a hover tank are a few new add-ons to the space.

“This time around Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon has been added into the mix. So, squad up, select your loadout, and fight for total control over Olympus, Storm Point, and Kings Canyon. Brought to you by Silva Pharmaceuticals,” Respawn mentions.

Further, a new map Drop-Off alight above the skylines of Malta. The map has three POI (Points of Interest) — Observation Deck, Deployment Line, and Loading Bay. The Warrior Collective event brings on deck 24 themed limited-time cosmetics. Gamers will get new legendary skins that include- “Synthetic Huntress” Ash Skin, “Riding Dirty” Octane Skin, “Jewel Olympus” Horizon Skin, and “Combat Survivalist” Lifeline. On can purchase them directly using Apex Coins or Crafting Metals or at the new event. Upon collecting the 24 cosmetic items, players will be rewarded with Crypto’s new Heirloom — Biwon Blade.

The update also bring bug fixes and improvements to Control mode, hop-ups spawn rate adjustments, and enhancement to G7 Scout weapon.

  Published Date: March 29, 2022 3:42 PM IST

