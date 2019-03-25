Apex Legends will get another character before the end of the first Battle Pass

Newest battle royale game, Apex Legends, introduced its first Battle Pass which has been titled Wild Frontier, which brings over 100 rewards for the people who buy it. The introduction of the Battle Pass by Respawn Entertainment also means that Season 1 of Apex Legends is now underway. Apart from Battle Pass rewards, players are also getting other rewards ranging from weapon and character skins to Apex Credits and Apex Packs, and more.

Besides the Battle Pass, the new entrant of the season is a new character called Octane who is an adrenaline junkie and loves to jump around. And recent reports say that the devs plan to introduce another character before the first season is over. The game description on Sony’s PlayStation store reads, “Two new characters will launch over the course of the season but in the meantime, look out for a new weapon set to launch as the season progresses. Something new and innovative to the strategic mix”. It also happens to mention that two new items will also be introduced.

The Battle Pass introduced a number of free rewards which can be earned by people who have not bought the battle pass. And for those that do buy it, they are eligible for 100 premium rewards. The rewards can be earned by leveling up the Battle Pass. The new season of Apex Legends is went live last week. And apart from the arrival of Octane, we also see some new themed skins that will follow the style of the new season. The Battle Pass costs around 950 Apex Coins, which is approximately Rs 630. Season 1 is set to be live till June which is three months, and will have exclusive rewards that can’t be found anywhere else.

Apex Legends recently reported that it has amassed 50 million registered players within four weeks or one month after its release. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced reaching the milestone via an official tweet. The growth to 50 million players in just one month shows that the popularity of the game has not waned at all, and it is not surprising considering that the game reached 10 million registered players just three days after its release and 25 million in 2 weeks.