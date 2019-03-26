Apple Arcade: A subscription-based gaming service for smartphones, desktops, and living rooms

Apple Arcade is the new subscription-based gaming service that was rumored to launch at the Apple Special event. The highlight of this service is that it will focus on paid games that focus on providing a one-time payment and never bother again philosophy. Arcade will be a dedicate new section in the existing Apple App Store where users can go ahead and download any game of their choice any time. This means that users will have access to hundreds of high-quality paid games. The company stated that it is focused on providing games that do not come with in-app purchases or advertisements.

The company also clarified that it is competing with free games, a thing that is hard to pull off. Senior Vice President for Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller issued a statement adding, “The App Store is the world’s biggest and most successful game platform. Now we are going to take games even further with Apple Arcade, the first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room”. Apple also stated that as part of the subscription, users can get the entire game including future updates, content, and features.

Game developers and Apple

As part of the announcement, the company also added that it is teaming up with a number of developers to create more than 100 new and exclusive game. Apple will be working with these developers to contribute to the development costs of the game while helping them with the development. Some of the game developers that have teamed up with Apple include development studios including Annapurna Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games, and more.

Highlights of Apple Arcade and availability

As previously mentioned, the subscribers will be able to download any game from the service, download it and then play it on any device of their choice. All the games are playable offline and need to buying after. This service will be rolling out in more than 150 countries later in Fall 2019. A new software update at the time for iOS, macOS, and tvOS will all the Arcade section in the Apple App Store. There are no pricing details available at the time of writing.