comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apple Arcade: A subscription-based gaming service for smartphones, desktops, and living rooms
News

Apple Arcade: A subscription-based gaming service for smartphones, desktops, and living rooms

Gaming

Apple will be working with developers to contribute to the development costs of the Apple Arcade game and helping them with the development.

  • Updated: March 26, 2019 5:53 AM IST
Apple Arcade

Image credit: Apple

Apple Arcade is the new subscription-based gaming service that was rumored to launch at the Apple Special event. The highlight of this service is that it will focus on paid games that focus on providing a one-time payment and never bother again philosophy. Arcade will be a dedicate new section in the existing Apple App Store where users can go ahead and download any game of their choice any time. This means that users will have access to hundreds of high-quality paid games. The company stated that it is focused on providing games that do not come with in-app purchases or advertisements.

The company also clarified that it is competing with free games, a thing that is hard to pull off. Senior Vice President for Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller issued a statement adding, “The App Store is the world’s biggest and most successful game platform. Now we are going to take games even further with Apple Arcade, the first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room”. Apple also stated that as part of the subscription, users can get the entire game including future updates, content, and features.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

Game developers and Apple

As part of the announcement, the company also added that it is teaming up with a number of developers to create more than 100 new and exclusive game. Apple will be working with these developers to contribute to the development costs of the game while helping them with the development. Some of the game developers that have teamed up with Apple include development studios including Annapurna Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games, and more.

Image credit: Apple

Highlights of Apple Arcade and availability

Apple News Plus: Much awaited news subscription service combines news with immersive magazines

Also Read

Apple News Plus: Much awaited news subscription service combines news with immersive magazines

As previously mentioned, the subscribers will be able to download any game from the service, download it and then play it on any device of their choice. All the games are playable offline and need to buying after. This service will be rolling out in more than 150 countries later in Fall 2019. A new software update at the time for iOS, macOS, and tvOS will all the Arcade section in the Apple App Store. There are no pricing details available at the time of writing.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 3:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 26, 2019 5:53 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
News
Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

News

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Gaming

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Arcade: Details, games, and availability

Gaming

Apple Arcade: Details, games, and availability
Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability

News

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

News

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog
Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

News

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world
Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect

News

Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी की Mi NoteBook Air कल होगी लॉन्च, एप्पल MacBook Air से कम है वजन

Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro और Realme U1 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, लो लाइट में खींच पाएंगे बेहतर फोटो

व्हाट्सएप, स्काइप जैसी OTT सेवाओं को रेगुलेट करेगा ट्राई - रिपोर्ट

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: आसुस के इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं 3 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Moto G7 और Motorola One स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
News
Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

News

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China
Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked