Apple Arcade brings MasterChef: Let s Cook, Super Stickman Golf 3 and more

If you have got an iPad or iPhone around, and are waiting for something fun on Apple Arcade, pick up your device. Apple is adding a couple of new titles to the Arcade subscription this week. MasterChef: Let’s Cook, which is an Arcade original; and Layton’s Mystery Journey, which is an App Store Great title, will be added soon. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins for Plus members: Check out top deals on smartphones

Three new titles will be available starting this Friday. Super Leap Day is an Apple Arcade original while titles like “Monster Hunter Stories” and “Super Stickman Golf 3” are App Store Greats that will be a part of Arcade now. The latter two have been around on the App Store but with Arcade, you don’t have to witness the annoying ads. Also Read - iPhone 11 selling with more than Rs 8,000 discount in India, but for a limited period

Apple Arcade gets new games starting this week

Arcade Originals – Super Leap Day:

This is a one-button platform game with a new level to play every single day. As a contestant, you need to avoid traps in the Rainy Ruins, boost up walls and along ceilings in Capital Highway, get all topsy turvy in Gravity Galaxy, and much more. Also Read - Apple App store removes this popular dating app for spreading misinformation

App Store Greats – Monster Hunter Stories by CAPCOM:

Inspired from the Genshin Impact and Pokemon Go, Monster Hunter Stories is a highly-rated RPG where you can roam around a world full of monsters and form bonds with new ones as you undertake adventures.

App Store Greats – Super Stickman Golf 3

With no ads or in-app purchases, Super Stickman Golf 3 is a 2D golf game that lets you try your virtual golfing skills on fun courses, use power-ups, try new game modes and even go multiplayer. Yes, you can play with friends in turn-based head-to-head matches or up to 8 players in real-time for the cup.

Arcade Originals – MasterChef: Let’s Cook!

Slice, prepare, plate and serve delicious dishes: that’s what this game is all about. This fun game is inspired by the fast-paced cooking competition from the world-renowned TV show. “Players will showcase their cooking abilities to become the number one chef as they are matched with other players around the world. They’ll choose their ingredients, then carve and cook them into delectable dishes to be served with style in fun mini-games. The MasterChef jury will evaluate their dish based on their performance and speed. Players will complete and unlock new recipes, challenges, and mini-games along their cooking journey,” says Apple.

App Store Greats – Layton’s Mystery Journey

You play as Katrielle Layton in the heart of London in this casual, comical, quizzical quest, wherein you have to search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. “Players will be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy,” says Apple.