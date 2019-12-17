comscore Apple Arcade gaming service annual plan now available for Rs 999 in India
Apple Arcade gaming service annual plan now available for Rs 999 in India

Customers, who have already subscribed to the monthly Apple Arcade plan, can switch to the annual one by navigating to the Subscriptions menu in the App Store.

  Published: December 17, 2019 2:43 PM IST
Apple Arcade 4

Apple’s subscription-based gaming service Arcade is adding an annual subscription option for Rs 999 per year, joining the existing Rs 99 monthly subscription option. At present, Indian users need to pay Rs 99 a month for the service, which equals to Rs 1,188 annually, but with the new annual plan, users will end up paying Rs 83.25 a month. The annual tier was first reported by German blog iFun.de.

Customers, who have already subscribed to the monthly Apple Arcade plan, can switch to the annual one by navigating to the Subscriptions menu in the App Store. New Apple Arcade subscribers will presumably be presented with the annual option when signing up, too. Apple Arcade launched on September 19 with more than 100 games and are made exclusively for Apple hardware including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV.

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro firmware update rolling out: Here's how to install it

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro firmware update rolling out: Here's how to install it

Recently, Apple Arcade introduced “Ultimate Rivals” from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.

How to subscribe to Apple Arcade Rs 999 annual plan in India

In case you have already subscribed to Apple Arcade’s monthly plan, but wants to move to keep an yearly subscription then this new Rs 999 plan is worth a look. Existing users can switch to Rs 999 annual plan by going to the subscription menu in the App Store. Here they need to first tap on their profile icon and then can follow the instructions.

Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: December 17, 2019 2:43 PM IST

