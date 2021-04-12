Apple has added 32 new games to Apple Arcade, which is the company’s gaming subscription service. In addition, two categories – Timeless Classics and App Store Greats – have been introduced as well. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling smartphone in January: Counterpoint

"In addition to new exclusive Arcade Originals, including "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "Star Trek: Legends," and "The Oregon Trail," the service is introducing two new game categories, Timeless Classics and App Store Greats. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad," Apple said in a blog post.

Among Timeless Classics titles are "Good Sudoku by Zach Gage," "Chess – Play & Learn," and "Backgammon". Some games like "Threes!," "Mini Metro," and "Fruit Ninja Classic," will be brought into Apple Arcade from the App Store. The games will be ad-free and fully unlocked.

The best collection of mobile games just got a lot bigger. Today, we’re adding 32 games—including a collection of App Store Greats and Timeless Classics. Want to know about the 11 new Arcade Originals? We thought you might! Let’s start with… pic.twitter.com/Czqs1tJGg7 — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 2, 2021

Thanks to the new categories and the existing Arcade Originals, the Apple Arcade catalog has over 180 games. Arcade Originals includes exclusives from “LEGO Brawls,” “Sonic Racing,” “Crossy Road Castle,” “SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit,” and more popular brands. It also includes hits like “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “WHAT THE GOLF?,” and “Grindstone.”

Apple Arcade subscription in India

In India, the Apple Arcade offers a 1-month free trial, after which users will need to pay Rs 99 per month to continue using it.

Apple Arcade also comes bundled with Apple One Individual and Family plans. The Apple One Individual plan is priced at Rs 195 per month and includes a subscription to Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, as well as 50GB iCloud. The Family plan will cost Rs 365 per month and it can be shared with up to five people. It includes a subscription to Music, TV+, Arcade, and 200GB of iCould.