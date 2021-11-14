Apple Arcade, a video game subscription service by Apple has introduced two new games called ‘Galaga Wars’ a classic arcade shooting game from Bandai Namco and the popular tower defense game ‘Kingdom Rush Frontiers’ from Ironhide Game Studio. Also Read - Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

According to MacRumors, both games were already available on the App Store, but the Apple Arcade editions do not contain any in-app purchases or ads.

Galaga Wars+ is available on the iPhone and iPad, while Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

ICYMI: Galaga Wars+ and Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+ are both available on Apple Arcade! Play on the offense against aliens with Galaga Wars+, and on the (tower) defense with Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+! 🛸: https://t.co/Y4VAnHgvyL

Apple adds new games to Apple Arcade on a regular basis, and earlier this month, surpassed 200 available titles.

Apple Arcade games include no in-app purchase options or ads, with the service priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the whole family.

🚀 New App Store Great 🚀 YOU are the savior of the Galaga Wars+ galaxy. Command a spaceship through endless waves of enemies as you take on the mighty boss Galaga! Defeat epic invaders, pilot iconic fighters, and save the universe (no big deal). Launch: https://t.co/Y4VAnHgvyL pic.twitter.com/bZsF6G0ben — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) November 12, 2021

Apple Arcade titles can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and many games are designed to support controllers, with support available for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. The service is available in more than 150 countries.

👑 New App Store Great 👑 Train legendary heroes and build mighty towers! @Ironhidegames tests your true defense skills in Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+. Protect your lands from ghastly denizens of the underworld. Slay: https://t.co/7pvK5SJxhu pic.twitter.com/f0AkWw86qq — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) November 12, 2021

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on Apple Arcade titles since it was launched and in April 2021, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes and more.

(With inputs from IANS)