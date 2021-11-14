comscore Apple Arcade introduces two new games: Check details
News

Apple Arcade launches Galaga Wars+ and Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ games

Gaming

Apple Arcade titles can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and many games are designed to support controllers, with support available for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. The service is available in more than 150 countries.

  Published: November 14, 2021 2:15 PM IST
Apple_apple-arcade-1200

Apple Arcade, a video game subscription service by Apple has introduced two new games called ‘Galaga Wars’ a classic arcade shooting game from Bandai Namco and the popular tower defense game ‘Kingdom Rush Frontiers’ from Ironhide Game Studio. Also Read - Apple launches Music Voice subscription plan at Rs 49 per month

According to MacRumors, both games were already available on the App Store, but the Apple Arcade editions do not contain any in-app purchases or ads. Also Read - Apple Arcade gets 32 new games, two more categories

Galaga Wars+ is available on the iPhone and iPad, while Kingdom Rush Frontiers+ is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Also Read - Apple One subscription for India announced: Music, iCloud, TV+, Fitness+ and more included

Apple, Apple Arcade

Apple adds new games to Apple Arcade on a regular basis, and earlier this month, surpassed 200 available titles.

Apple Arcade games include no in-app purchase options or ads, with the service priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for the whole family.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on Apple Arcade titles since it was launched and in April 2021, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes and more.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 14, 2021 2:15 PM IST

