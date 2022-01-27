Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Does any of you remember the Apple Pippin? If not, we are not surprised. The Pippin was Apple’s failed attempt at making a video game console back in 1996. Since then the company has streamlined and focussed on its strengths to become one of the most valuable tech companies across the globe. Now, the company once again seems ready to give making a gaming console another try. Also Read - Explained: Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

According to Windows Central writer Jez Corden who during the Xbox Two podcast stated, “I’ve been hearing for a while that Apple has been poaching Xbox engineers to make its own console.” Take note, the rumour has no documentation to back it up, which is why we suggest you to take this news with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Apple to make contactless payments more seamless using NFC-like functionality

“I’ve heard that for ages, that Apple was exploring making a video game console, and I don’t know if it’s going to be a VR play or a metaverse thing or something like that, but some of the engineers that Apple’s poached from Microsoft were because they wanted to explore making their own console,” Corden also said during the podcast. Also Read - Shazam is giving 5 months of Apple Music subscription for free: How to get it

While he did mention that Apple could be working on a game console, he also did mention that the company is known for notoriously cancelling big projects before they ever see the light of day. This means that there is no guarantee that Apple will actually launch a game console, instead, it could cancel it altogether and go on to keep selling iPhones and other products.

Whatever be the case, Apple has been increasingly taking interest in the gaming industry, with its latest move being, kicking off its Apple Arcade service. Apple Arcade consists of special games that Apple ecosystem users can play. Moreover, Apple Arcade is accessible via the Apple TV, which in some form or fashion does mimic a game console like experience.