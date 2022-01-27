comscore Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
News

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Gaming

While he did mention that Apple could be working on a game console, he also did mention that the company is known for notoriously cancelling big projects before they ever see the light of day.

apple-logo- (1)

(Representational Image)

Does any of you remember the Apple Pippin? If not, we are not surprised. The Pippin was Apple’s failed attempt at making a video game console back in 1996. Since then the company has streamlined and focussed on its strengths to become one of the most valuable tech companies across the globe. Now, the company once again seems ready to give making a gaming console another try. Also Read - Explained: Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

According to Windows Central writer Jez Corden who during the Xbox Two podcast stated, “I’ve been hearing for a while that Apple has been poaching Xbox engineers to make its own console.” Take note, the rumour has no documentation to back it up, which is why we suggest you to take this news with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Apple to make contactless payments more seamless using NFC-like functionality

“I’ve heard that for ages, that Apple was exploring making a video game console, and I don’t know if it’s going to be a VR play or a metaverse thing or something like that, but some of the engineers that Apple’s poached from Microsoft were because they wanted to explore making their own console,” Corden also said during the podcast. Also Read - Shazam is giving 5 months of Apple Music subscription for free: How to get it

While he did mention that Apple could be working on a game console, he also did mention that the company is known for notoriously cancelling big projects before they ever see the light of day. This means that there is no guarantee that Apple will actually launch a game console, instead, it could cancel it altogether and go on to keep selling iPhones and other products.

Whatever be the case, Apple has been increasingly taking interest in the gaming industry, with its latest move being, kicking off its Apple Arcade service. Apple Arcade consists of special games that Apple ecosystem users can play. Moreover, Apple Arcade is accessible via the Apple TV, which in some form or fashion does mimic a game console like experience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 8:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Gaming
Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Features

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Photo Gallery

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Photo Gallery

Best racing games on Android in 2022: Stylised arcade to fast pace racing sims

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

News

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Gaming

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

Beware! Scammers target users who watch porn videos content online

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Gaming

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Features

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back
Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon
How to get 5 months of Apple Music for free via Shazam

How To

How to get 5 months of Apple Music for free via Shazam
Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

News

Apple s iOS 15.3 fixes Safari bug that leaks browsing history

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India से हटा दिए गए ये दो इवेंट, जानें बचे हुए टोकन को कब तक कर सकते हैं एक्सचेंज

Tata Sky बना Tata Play, DTH के साथ मिलेगा Netflix का एक्सेस

PUBG: Battlegrounds का Epic Fails Event, बस शेयर करें गेम के मजेदार पल और पाएं रिवॉर्ड

WhatsApp में जल्द आएंगे ये 3 बड़े फीचर्स, हैकर्स से बचने और चैट ट्रांसफर करने में मिलेगी मदद

Delhi Police ने लॉन्च किया e-FIR ऐप, अब इस तरह चोरी होने पर घर से ही दर्ज करा पाएंगे FIR

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Gaming
Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance

News

Xiaomi launches new Service+ application for repair requests, online assistance
PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

Gaming

PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards
Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps

How To

Here's how to share exact location using Plus Codes in Google Maps
Beware! Scammers target users who watch porn videos content online

News

Beware! Scammers target users who watch porn videos content online

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers