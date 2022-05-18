Here's why Apple hasn't launched its AR/VR headset yet

comscore Here is why Apple is struggling to launch its AR/VR headset
Apple hasn't launched its AR/VR headset yet: Here's why

A recent report has revealed that Apple is facing technical as well as leadership issues in the development of its long-rumored headset.

Apple is currently expected to launch AR/VR headset by the end of 2023 and now ahead of any official announcement, The Information’s Wayne Ma in a report revealed technical as well as leadership issues iPhone maker has faced during development of its long-rumored headset. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 camera details revealed online

As per report, Apple’s team working on the headset, led by former Dolby executive Mike Rockwell, regularly had to fight to get help with the project from other parts of the company. Also Read - Apple introduces new accessibility features: Door Detection, Live Captions and more

“In early 2018, for example, one of Rockwell’s team members asked Apple’s camera hardware engineering group to add a firmware feature that would improve the speed with which the headset’s cameras could capture images and reproject them in a display. Rockwell’s group wanted to include the feature in a prototype headset ahead of an important demo for Apple’s top 100 employees, known as the T100. The member of Rockwell’s group was told the headset wasn’t a priority and his group would have to wait until after the iPhone XS shipped later that year,” the report noted. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

In addition, the team considered swappable batteries for the headset that would enable users to wear it for up to eight hours per day, but the idea was scrapped.

AR/VR headset expected specifications

The headset would come with multiple highly sensitive 3D sensing modules in order to offer innovative hand tracking. The structured light sensors can detect objects in the hands, comparable to how Face ID is able to figure out facial expressions to generate Animoji.

The headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. It will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors.

The headset is expected to feature advanced micro OLED displays. Micro-OLED displays are built directly on to chip wafers rather than a glass substrate, which results in displays that are thinner, smaller, and more power efficient,



The headset may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services. The device is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplay from Sony. The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

It may feature at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000. The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 4:00 PM IST

