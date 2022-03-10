During the Apple Event, Apple demonstrated a game called Gear.Club Stradale. This new title has been developed by Eden Games. The new racing game will soon be included in Apple Arcade games. Also Read - Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Gear.Club Stradale game

The social racing game on Apple Arcade allows players and five of their friends to drive supercars, real-life car manufacturers, including Bugatti, Porsche, and McLaren.

Players will move into their own villa in the most gorgeous region of Italy: Tuscany, where they'll create or join a club to participate in club races and events, make visual and performance improvements on their cars and expand their villa to make a name for themselves in the region.

As the player’s reputation grows, they’ll use resources to purchase new cars. The players can also celebrate with other friends in a shared showroom. Players can use their best cars to collect rewards in the Carta Stradale race mode where they’ll cooperate with their friends to push their club to the top rank against other clubs.

The game is developed by Eden Games which is based in France. The studio specializes in the design and production of racing games. Other popular titles rolled out of the studio include “V-Rally” and “Test Drive Unlimited” franchises.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service that offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 premium games — featuring new releases, award winners and beloved favourites from the App Store, all without ads or in-app purchases. You can play Apple Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade price

Apple Arcade is free to try for 1 month and ₹99 per month after that. The company offers Family Sharing feature which allows users to share their subscription with up to five family members.

The user can also get 3 months of Apple Arcade free when you buy an Apple device. With Apple One, you can bundle Apple Arcade with Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud storage for a low monthly price.