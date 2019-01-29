comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Apple may be working on a game subscription service: Report
News

Apple may be working on a game subscription service: Report

Gaming

The company is reportedly already in talks with game developers regarding the platform.

  • Published: January 29, 2019 9:48 AM IST
Apple store

Image Credit: Pixabay

From smartphones and tablets to computers and smartwatches, Apple makes a lot of hardware. In addition to that, the company is also involved in the development of software (e.g. mobile and desktop operating systems) and streaming services (e.g. Apple Music). Now, if a new report is to be believed, the Cupertino-based technology major is also getting ready to get into gaming.

Citing anonymous sources, Cheddar has claimed that Apple is planning a video game subscription platform and is already in talks with game developers for the same. The service would reportedly work like Netflix, offering users access to a catalog of games for a recurring fee. So far, there’s no information as to how much Apple’s alleged game subscription cost would cost, or the kind of games it would offer. The platform is reportedly in very early stages of development, and it’s not even certain whether Apple would continue with it or not.

For now, Apple’s only ‘involvement’ with games is via mobile gaming titles available through its app stores. If the company is indeed serious about its game subscription platform, it could transform into a ‘publisher’ of games as well. Considering how big the video game industry is these days, a subscription platform for video games will definitely bring in a new source of revenue for the company.

Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

Also Read

Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

Recently, noted analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said that Apple’s worst days (in reference to the sluggish sales of iPhones) will “soon be over”. He further mentioned that while demand for new models in China and emerging markets is lower than expected, this decline will begin to ease from the beginning of the second quarter.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2019 9:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features
thumb-img
News
Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15
thumb-img
Gaming
Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features

Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple planning a game subscription service: Report

Gaming

Apple planning a game subscription service: Report
Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

News

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report
A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

News

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features
Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

News

Apple seems to be working on new 10-inch iPad and iPad Mini 5

हिंदी समाचार

MWC 2019 में नोकिया 9 होगा पेश, टीजर में दिखाई दिया पंच होल कैमरे वाला एक और स्मार्टफोन

Redmi X स्मार्टफोन 15 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, बजट सेगमेंट में मिलेगा इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर!

होल पंच डिस्प्ले वाला Honor View20 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च: ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट Surface Pro 6 और Surface Laptop 2 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China
News
US charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets ahead of talks with China
Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

News

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released

News

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features
Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India

News

Samsung launches Galaxy M range, to take on Xiaomi in India