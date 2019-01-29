Apple may be working on a game subscription service: Report

From smartphones and tablets to computers and smartwatches, Apple makes a lot of hardware. In addition to that, the company is also involved in the development of software (e.g. mobile and desktop operating systems) and streaming services (e.g. Apple Music). Now, if a new report is to be believed, the Cupertino-based technology major is also getting ready to get into gaming.

Citing anonymous sources, Cheddar has claimed that Apple is planning a video game subscription platform and is already in talks with game developers for the same. The service would reportedly work like Netflix, offering users access to a catalog of games for a recurring fee. So far, there’s no information as to how much Apple’s alleged game subscription cost would cost, or the kind of games it would offer. The platform is reportedly in very early stages of development, and it’s not even certain whether Apple would continue with it or not.

For now, Apple’s only ‘involvement’ with games is via mobile gaming titles available through its app stores. If the company is indeed serious about its game subscription platform, it could transform into a ‘publisher’ of games as well. Considering how big the video game industry is these days, a subscription platform for video games will definitely bring in a new source of revenue for the company.

Recently, noted analyst Ming Chi-Kuo said that Apple’s worst days (in reference to the sluggish sales of iPhones) will “soon be over”. He further mentioned that while demand for new models in China and emerging markets is lower than expected, this decline will begin to ease from the beginning of the second quarter.