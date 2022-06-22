Apple VR headset may launch soon, CEO Tim Cook drops major hint

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a recent interview said that the iPhone maker is planning to enter the AR and VR space and asked potential customers to “stay tuned” to what Apple has to offer in the space. Also Read - Samsung likely to supply OLED displays for iPads, MacBooks

In an interview with China Daily USA spotted by @cesarberardini on Twitter, Tim Cook said the company has launched over 14,000 ARKit apps in the App Store which provide AR experiences for millions of people around the world

"I could not be more excited about the opportunities in the space. Sort of stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer," said Tim Cook.

“Right now, as an example, we have over 14,000 ARKit apps in the App Store which provide AR experiences for millions of people around the world,” he continued. “But I think despite that, we’re still in the very early innings of how this technology will evolve.”

Apple’s upcoming headset would come with multiple highly sensitive 3D sensing modules in order to offer innovative hand tracking. According to Ming-chi Kuo, the structured light sensors will be able to detect objects in the hands, comparable to how Face ID is able to figure out facial expressions to generate Animoji.

The headset will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors. It may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services. A recent report also claimed that Apple has partnered with TSMC to develop “ultra-advanced” micro OLED displays for “upcoming augmented reality devices.”

Apple’s upcoming headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication.

It will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.