Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are now available for free on Epic Store

Epic is offering one of the most popular open-world survival games, Ark: Survival Evolved for absolutely free. Gamers can add the game to their library right away.

Epic Games has announced free games for this week. This week there are two games for gamers to add to their library, Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven. One will take you to the epic age of dragons and let you wander around, while the other will offer a tactical role-playing experience in the medieval dark fantasy universe. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update: Spider Gwen, Chrome abilities, more

Both games will be available to add to your Epic game library for free till September 29. While you add the games to your library, you don’t need to spend a single penny to download or install the games nor do you have to add your credit card information for getting them. Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is coming: Here's what we know so far

Ark: Survival Evolved was released back in 2015 and has grown to be one of the popular survival open-world games. The game in itself has a big community where players often discuss the game and its adventure. If you are open to something fun and want to explore dragons, you can play the game for free anytime, just make sure to add it to your library before the aforesaid date. Also Read - Epic Games is offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free starting September 1

Gloomhaven is meant for folks wanting to play a mix of tactical RPG and dungeons-crawling. Published by Twin Sails Interactive, the game was released back in 2021 on PC and offers both single-player and online co-op experiences. The game allows you to explore the story that’s set in a unique medieval dark fantasy universe. It has ‘Very Positive’ reviews on Steam and is rated as one of the best dungeon crawlers games.

If none of these titles are exciting to you, you can wait for next week. Epic has revealed that there will be two more free games next week. The Drone Racing League and Runbow, both will be free on Epic from September 29 to October 6.

Epic offers freebies every now and then and it recently offered the Shadow of Tomb Raider title for free. Although the buzz of its free games began back in 2020, when it offered one of the most popular action-adventure games by Rockstars, the GTA 5, for free.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 3:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2022 4:04 PM IST
