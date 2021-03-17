Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing

Assassin’s Creed creator Jade Raymond, who recently left Google Stadia has now announced a new game studio, Haven, which will create original games for the PlayStation. Raymond in a PlayStation blog post announced Haven, stating that “we want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community.” Also Read - Google cuts Play Store fee from 30% to 15% for developers: Here's what it means

Raymond was last appointed by Google as a lead for its first-party Stadia Games and Entertainment studio. However, the company recently announced the closure of its first-party games studio. While many after the announcement shifted to new roles inside of Google, Raymond entirely left the company. Acknowledging this she wrote, “It’s been a strange and difficult past 12 months.” She added, “The pandemic, social injustice, and job elimination have impacted many of my closest friends, family, and co-workers. All of these factors, paired with an inability to see friends and family face-to-face, lulled me into a kind of self-reflective cocoon where I had to ask myself some tough questions about what really matters.” Also Read - Here's how to save favourite places on Google Maps to easily find them later

She also revealed that her newly-announced studio is already working on an exclusive PlayStation game. However, she did not reveal any details about what they are working on or when it will launch. But she revealed that they have Sony’s full “backing and support.” Also Read - Google Pixel 5a launching in India soon, hints BIS listing

Haven’s official website currently showcases a coming soon banner along with a contact email address.

Raymond has been a part of the creation of the original Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist and more. She joined Google back in 2019.