Assassin s Creed Infinity may have a long service plan like GTA Online

In its latest release, Assassin’s Creed lets you live your Vikings dreams with either a male or female protagonist. While Valhalla continues to woo explorers, developing studio Ubisoft is already working on the next title. At the moment, it is codenamed Infinity and will go for a difference approach than existing Assassin’s Creed titles, similar to GTA Online or Fortnite. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

A recent report from Bloomberg suggests that Ubisoft wants the next Assassin’s Creed title to be a live service game, similar to the likes of GTA Online and Fortnite. The game is said to feature multiple connected settings that could have a different finish and may ever offer varying styles of gameplay. The game is still years away from an official release but it is said that Ubisoft is going ahead with a cross-studio and collaborative structure. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass to add FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May: Details here

Assassin’s Creed Infinity in the works

“Whereas previous Assassin’s Creed games each unfolded in specific historical settings such as ancient Greece or Ptolemaic Egypt, Infinity will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a project under development. Individual games on the platform might look and feel different, but they will all be connected,” said the Bloomberg report. Also Read - Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing

This will be a major shift for the franchise since it inception in 2007. Assassin’s Creed has always come up with a sequel once every year, or in two years, with the latest release being Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. With Infinity, things could be changing vastly. A live service game could help Ubisoft from a financial perspective.

The live service format has been dominated by Rockstar Games and Epic in the last few years. Fortnite has seen massive revenue gains and to maintain that stream, it continues to come up with frequent content updates in the form of seasons. Grand Theft Auto Online has continued getting new content ever since its release in 2013. GTA Online is also going to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X optimized version.

Meanwhile, if you had like to try out the current Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can check out our review of the same on PC and Xbox Series X.