News

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's how both games will work

Gaming

The New State Mobile and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed collaboration and events will be live within New State Mobile from August 18 and September 21

Assassin's Creed and New State Mobile

New State Mobile getting Assassin's Creed

Krafton has announced a partnership with Ubisoft on collaboration to introduce the dense world of Assassin’s Creed to New State Mobile in August. Players will be able to experience the tales of the Animus on New State Mobile battlegrounds. Additionally, the collaboration will also provide the players a chance to acquire Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items and even participate in a series of exclusive collaboration events. Also Read - BGMI-maker Krafton rolls out New State Mobile July update with better weapons, changes to maps

The New State Mobile and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed collaboration and events will be live within New State Mobile from August 18 and September 21. Also Read - Vivo moves Delhi HC as ED freezes company's bank accounts

Assassin’s Creed-New State Mobile Collaboration Highlights

During the collaboration, players can obtain over 30 unique Assassin’s Creed-themed costumes, weapon skins, and items through limited-time events and collaboration crates, including:
-Ezio’s Outfit from Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
-Shay’s Outfit from Assassin’s Creed Rogue
-Upgradeable SIG-MCX Skin
-Vehicle Skins (x2)
-Parachute Skin
-Wappen Also Read - Ubisoft schedules an event for September for the Next Assassin's Creed and other projects

Brotherhood Rewards

Players who log into New State Mobile during the collaboration event will receive daily log-in rewards. Players can obtain more rewards by completing story missions to find info on the Templars and Assassins in Erangel and Troi.

New State Mobile July Update

Krafton had rolled out a new update for Android and iOS users earlier this month. The new update includes a new map designed for Team Deathmatch, MP-155 Ultima, a new Survivor Pass, an overhaul to the Troi Extreme mode, and more. The new July update for New State Mobile is live on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store

New Team Deathmatch Map

‘Exhibit Hall’ Team Deathmatch Map: Built after the Exhibit Hall area from the New State Mobile Troi map, this new battleground has been designed for Team Deathmatch mode. Team Deathmatch players will fight the 4-on-4 battle, with the first team to achieve 40 kills winning the match. When a player dies, they respawn not at a fixed spot but will return randomly at one of 10 possible spots on the map.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 12:11 PM IST

