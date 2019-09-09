Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch

There’s some great news for Nintendo Switch users who are fans of the Assassin’s Creed series of games. During the new most recent Nintendo Direct, the company has announced that Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue are coming to Nintendo Switch. These two games will be bundled together as the Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection. And the bundle is set to be released on December 6. These two games will join Assassin’s Creed 3 on the Nintendo Switch.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, released was the game that distinctly improved the sailing mechanics of the series. It showed the protagonist Edward Kenway in the golden age of the Caribbean Piracy. Rogue was released in 2014 and it features the Seven Years’ War in the colonies.

Speaking of the Nintendo Switch, it has a new model that released earlier this year along with a Lite version. The new update Nintendo Switch comes with an updated battery life, and a new model number. This was made available earlier in August worldwide and is now available in India. The other recent launch from Nintendo has been the new Switch Lite.

Nintendo Switch new model: India price, availability

According to a report by The Mako Reactor, the new Nintendo Switch model is available offline at various stores across India at a price ranging from Rs 27,500 to Rs 29,500. It is not a fixed price because Nintendo does not officially support the device in India. And retailers depend on international shipment, and charge over and beyond the MRP.

With that being said, the older version which is the regular Nintendo Switch is now being offered offline for a price of Rs 21,000 which is much lower than the offer of Rs 25,000 on Amazon India.

Switch Lite: India price, availability

As the name suggests, the Switch Lite is a leaner version of the existing Nintendo Switch. It gives up on a few features, but also costs significantly less. The Switch Lite launched for $200 in the US. This essentially makes it $100 cheaper than the full-fledged Switch. According to a listing on the website MCube Games the Nintendo Switch Lite India price is set to be Rs 24,999 and will be released on September 25.

The Switch Lite will be going on sale internationally starting September 20, and buyers will be able to choose from a trio of color options – yellow, gray, turquoise. But the new device can be pre-ordered in India only in the grey or turquoise colors. Nintendo has also revealed a special-edition Pokémon version, which will launch on November 8. This edition will come with an off-white case with some etchings, and will arrive alongside the Pokémon Sword and Shield.