comscore Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
News

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

It was at Nintendo Direct that the announcement of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue are coming to Nintendo Switch was made.

  • Updated: September 9, 2019 11:53 AM IST
Assassin's Creed Rogue

There’s some great news for Nintendo Switch users who are fans of the Assassin’s Creed series of games. During the new most recent Nintendo Direct, the company has announced that Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue are coming to Nintendo Switch. These two games will be bundled together as the Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection. And the bundle is set to be released on December 6. These two games will join Assassin’s Creed 3 on the Nintendo Switch.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, released was the game that distinctly improved the sailing mechanics of the series. It showed the protagonist Edward Kenway in the golden age of the Caribbean Piracy. Rogue was released in 2014 and it features the Seven Years’ War in the colonies.

Speaking of the Nintendo Switch, it has a new model that released earlier this year along with a Lite version. The new update Nintendo Switch comes with an updated battery life, and a new model number. This was made available earlier in August worldwide and is now available in India. The other recent launch from Nintendo has been the new Switch Lite.

Nintendo Switch new model: India price, availability

According to a report by The Mako Reactor, the new Nintendo Switch model is available offline at various stores across India at a price ranging from Rs 27,500 to Rs 29,500. It is not a fixed price because Nintendo does not officially support the device in India. And retailers depend on international shipment, and charge over and beyond the MRP.

PUBG Mobile season 9 release date announced

Also Read

PUBG Mobile season 9 release date announced

With that being said, the older version which is the regular Nintendo Switch is now being offered offline for a price of Rs 21,000 which is much lower than the offer of Rs 25,000 on Amazon India.

Switch Lite: India price, availability

As the name suggests, the Switch Lite is a leaner version of the existing Nintendo Switch. It gives up on a few features, but also costs significantly less. The Switch Lite launched for $200 in the US. This essentially makes it $100 cheaper than the full-fledged Switch. According to a listing on the website MCube Games the Nintendo Switch Lite India price is set to be Rs 24,999 and will be released on September 25.

The Switch Lite will be going on sale internationally starting September 20, and buyers will be able to choose from a trio of color options – yellow, gray, turquoise. But the new device can be pre-ordered in India only in the grey or turquoise colors. Nintendo has also revealed a special-edition Pokémon version, which will launch on November 8. This edition will come with an off-white case with some etchings, and will arrive alongside the Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 11:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2019 11:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Gaming
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

News

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

Google Pixel 4 camera features leak hinting at multiple features

News

Google Pixel 4 camera features leak hinting at multiple features

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Rogue coming to Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Masters has crossed the 10 million downloads milestone

Gaming

Pokémon Masters has crossed the 10 million downloads milestone
Nintendo Switch Lite India prices and release date out

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices and release date out
Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS

Gaming

Pokémon Masters is now out for Android and iOS
Steam's business model is 'unrealistic' says Ubisoft executive

Gaming

Steam's business model is 'unrealistic' says Ubisoft executive

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 अपडेट इस दिन होगी रिलीज, ये हो सकते हैं बदलाव

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स इन शानदार ऑफर्स के साथ Xstream Box में कर सकते हैं अपग्रेड, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Samsung Galaxy M30s स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

BSNL Onam Smart Plan : ओणम के मौके पर बीएसएनल ऑफर कर रहा है 90GB डाटा, जानें पूरा प्लान

Flipkart पर चल रही स्मार्टफोन सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं ऑफर्स


News

Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details
News
Samsung Galaxy M30s leak reveals key details
OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau
Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G upcoming camera UI teased online
Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online

News

Vivo V17 Pro renders surface online
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM