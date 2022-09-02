comscore Assassin's Creed Mirage announced, more details to emerge next week
News

Assassin's Creed Mirage announced, more details to emerge next week

Gaming

Assassin's Creed took to Twitter to confirm Mirage and Ubisoft is holding the Ubisoft Forward showcase next week to reveal more details.

assassinmirage

Ubisoft gave in to the series of leaks and officially announced that the next Assassin’s Creed game will be called Mirage. The new game is the latest addition to the franchise that has given us popular titles such as Origins, Valhalla, and Odyssey. Assassin’s Creed took to Twitter to confirm the next game but did not reveal anything else. Ubisoft is holding the Ubisoft Forward showcase next week and that is when the company will announce details of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Also Read - Rainbow Six Mobile can now be pre-registered for Android devices

The Ubisoft Forward is happening at 9 pm CEST on September 10, which in India will be 12.30 am IST on September 11. It will be available through a live stream on YouTube and Twitch. Also Read - Closed Alpha program for Ubisoft's upcoming mobile game 'The Division Resurgence' begins

What we know so far

The tweet from the Assassin’s Creed account also has a concept art that corroborates what the leaks so far have suggested. The storyline will be based on Basim, an assassin from Baghdad, who turned into a villain towards the end of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In Mirage, Basim will reportedly join the Assassin brotherhood while still struggling with the terrifying visions of Loki. Also Read - Skull and Bones is finally releasing in November, will offer a different experience

A previously leaked artwork showed an assassin draped in a white robe facing some entity wielding a sword, but only the shadow of the latter is visible. Another version of the concept teases “The Forty Thieves Quest” and it could some sort of bonus that may be a part of the pre-order. Ubisoft will disclose details at the showcase next week. According to reports, Mirage will be “smaller in scope” and focus on dedicated stealth sections instead of an open world that we have seen in previous titles like Valhalla and Odyssey.

Besides Mirage, Ubisoft is also working on a title called Assassin’s Creed Infinity. It is likely to be an evolving platform like Epic’s Fortnite featuring multiplayer support, characters, and missions from the Assassin’s Creed’s history of 15 years.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 1:03 PM IST
