Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

Parisian gaming company Ubisoft is set to make Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free for the upcoming weekend. The game which is the 11th major installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have a Free Weekend from March 19 to March 22. It will be on the Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. Players can already pre-load Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Uplay.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set in Ancient Greece during the Golden Age of Athens amidst the Peloponnesian War. Playing as either Alexios or Kassandra, an outcast Spartan mercenary, players will embark on an epic journey into a living, systemic open world, where they will uncover the truth about their mysterious past and become legendary Greek heroes. During the Free Weekend players will have access to the full main game content. Additionally, when playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey during the Free Weekend, all players will unlock the Ezio’s Roman Set through Ubisoft Club.

Any progression made during the free weekend will carry over when the player upgrades to the full game on the same platform. Players will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription on the Xbox One Family of devices to access the free weekend trial. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launched back in October 5 in 2018.

When the game launched Ubisoft promised Season Pass owners will receive two full story arcs. This includes a fully remastered edition of the Assassin’s Creed 3, that follows the adventures of the American assassin Connor. The first story arc for the Season Pass holders to hit the servers is called “Legacy of the First Blade”. It came out in December 2018 and looks into the origins of the hidden blade and the predecessors of the Assassins. The second arc hit the servers in the spring of 2019 called “The Fate of Atlantis”. It takes place in the lost city of Atlantis, featuring mythical beasts and creatures from the Greek mythology.