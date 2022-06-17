Assassin's Creed Origins is now available for Free this weekend

Assassin’s Creed games are one of the best games for an adventurous open-world experience that’s packed with action, RPG, and a good storyline. Each year, Ubisoft launches new iterations in the franchise and sometimes offers older parts for free or at a discount on PC and consoles. This time around, Ubisoft of offering the Assassin’s Creed Origins for free to PC and consoles for a limited time. Also Read - Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

Assassin’s Creed Origins is Free-to-Play for a limited time

The Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available to consoles like Xbox Series X and Series S, however, you must have Game Pass to access it. It is also available on PS4 and PS5 via backwards compatibility. On PC and Google Stadia as well, it will be available to download. However, it is worth noting that since its available for a limited time, the trial version is being offered for free. If you like the game, the game can be purchased for 85% off by July 10. The title’s trial will be free-to-play till June 20. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla fall update could bring a major patch and spooky event

The Assassin’s Creed was released back in 2017 and it was the first game in the franchise that offered something more than the regular Assassin’s Creed games. Launched after Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, the Origins opens a whole different world for an Assassin’s Creed fanatic. The game was released almost two years after Syndicate and Ubisoft were probably trying to switch the Victorian London theme to Ancient Egypt, thousands of years back in History. The protagonist in the Origins is different too, he’s Bayek, known as the first Assassin in the game.

If we compare Assassin’s Creed Origins with Odyssey and Valhalla, Origins offers a fine-tuned design. Most AC fanatics like the environment of the Origins more than the Odyssey. Also, the tombs and characters of the Origins are better liked by fans. Speaking of Valhalla, the game is definitely bigger than Origins but it is still overshadowed by the likes of Origins.

Have you played Origins before? If not, now is your chance, go ahead and get the Assassin’s Creed Origins for free this weekend?