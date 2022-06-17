comscore Assassin's Creed Origins is now available for Free this weekend
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Assassins Creed Origins Is Now Available For Free This Weekend
News

Assassin's Creed Origins is now available for Free this weekend

Gaming

The game can be played for free till June 20.

Assassin's Creed Origins 2

Assassin’s Creed games are one of the best games for an adventurous open-world experience that’s packed with action, RPG, and a good storyline. Each year, Ubisoft launches new iterations in the franchise and sometimes offers older parts for free or at a discount on PC and consoles. This time around, Ubisoft of offering the Assassin’s Creed Origins for free to PC and consoles for a limited time. Also Read - Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

Assassin’s Creed Origins is Free-to-Play for a limited time

The Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available to consoles like Xbox Series X and Series S, however, you must have Game Pass to access it. It is also available on PS4 and PS5 via backwards compatibility. On PC and Google Stadia as well, it will be available to download. However, it is worth noting that since its available for a limited time, the trial version is being offered for free. If you like the game, the game can be purchased for 85% off by July 10. The title’s trial will be free-to-play till June 20. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Assassin's Creed Origins Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla fall update could bring a major patch and spooky event

The Assassin’s Creed was released back in 2017 and it was the first game in the franchise that offered something more than the regular Assassin’s Creed games. Launched after Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, the Origins opens a whole different world for an Assassin’s Creed fanatic. The game was released almost two years after Syndicate and Ubisoft were probably trying to switch the Victorian London theme to Ancient Egypt, thousands of years back in History. The protagonist in the Origins is different too, he’s Bayek, known as the first Assassin in the game.

If we compare Assassin’s Creed Origins with Odyssey and Valhalla, Origins offers a fine-tuned design. Most AC fanatics like the environment of the Origins more than the Odyssey. Also, the tombs and characters of the Origins are better liked by fans. Speaking of Valhalla, the game is definitely bigger than Origins but it is still overshadowed by the likes of Origins.

Have you played Origins before? If not, now is your chance, go ahead and get the Assassin’s Creed Origins for free this weekend?

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 9:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Snapchat is testing its own subscription based service that will offer exclusive features
Apps
Snapchat is testing its own subscription based service that will offer exclusive features
Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

automobile

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16

How To

How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Assassin's Creed Origins is now available for Free this weekend

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

Xbox Series S to get a price hike starting June 30

Father s day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Microsoft begins developing games

How to set up Emergency SOS

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999