Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on the Epic Games Store

The current free game on the Epic Game Store is Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 1:59 PM IST
Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Another week, another new free game on the Epic Games Store, and this time its the Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate. The current free game on the Epic Game Store is Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez. And it will be replaced by Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate and a card game called Faeria starting from February 21. The games will be offered for free until February 28.

This edition of the Assassin’s Creed takes players to London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution. Players get into the shoes of twin assassins Jacob and Evie Frye who take part in the organized crime in the city in an attempt to take back the city from Templar control. This is the most modern that players have ever gone in the Animus in the game. Ubisoft took Assassin’s Creed back to origin years with the Assassin’s Creed: Origins that followed this game. This game also revived some of the bad reviews that the previous game had received and salvaged some of its reputation.

The other game that is being made available is Faeria. Along with its unique living board, Faeria is also the only card game where you can gain all 300 cards in less than 50 hours. Right now players can grab Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the Epic Games Store. The game is an action role-playing video game developed by Warhorse Studios and published by Deep Silver. The game is set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Roman Empire. It is popular for its historical accuracy and released back in 2018.

The game is now available for free on the Epic Games Store for all its users. All users have to do is open up the page for Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the store and add the free edition. This will prompt users if they want Warhorse Studios to have access to their email and users can choose either options. Following this the game will be added to the library and can immediately be downloaded.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 1:59 PM IST

