comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
News

Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Gaming

Assassin's Creed makers have always done an extensive job of recreating the historical locations of the city of town they are recreating. And this might just be the help that the engineers rebuilding the Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris need.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 11:42 AM IST
Notre Dame Assassin's Creed Unity

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The citizens of Paris and through them, the world watched in horror as the famous 900-year-old historic cathedral of Notre Dame was engulfed in flames on April 15. Notre-Dame de Paris as it is known locally was seriously damaged in a fire and only certain parts of it remain and the French government has jumped into action in order to restore it back to its original form. To this end many known names and brands of the world have pledged funds including the likes of Apple.

And it seems that the reconstruction of the cathedral will get help from an unlikely source which most people may not have expected, and that is from the eighth game of the Assassin’s Creed series by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Unity. This game was set in Paris during the French Revolution of the 18th Century. This game contains an extremely detailed version of the Notre-Dame de Paris, which had the critics of the game in ruptures back in 2014 when it was released. Assassin’s Creed has been known to use real life historical locations as references and build the world of the games around those.

Microsoft has launched a free-to-play version of Forza called Street

Also Read

Microsoft has launched a free-to-play version of Forza called Street

The developers of the games put in a lot of research and effort in recreating the popular historical places as accurately as possible. Caroline Miousse who was one of the game’s level artists, apparently spent two years modeling the cathedral in Unity, she spoke to The Verge and said that 80 percent of her work on the game was involved in doing that. According to the report, “She pored over photos to get the architecture just right, and worked with texture artists to make sure that each brick was as it should be. She even had historians help her figure out the exact paintings that were hanging on the walls.”

WATCH: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gameplay

In what can only be considered a good thing now, Miousse even added the cathedral’s iconic spires, despite the fact that those didn’t exist at that point in history, and she reasoned that the building simply felt wrong without them. This means that the in-game Notre-Dame Cathedral is a rather accurate recreation of the real building, before the present incident. And this makes it one of the most detailed resources the architects doing the reconstruction work will have. Though it has not yet been confirmed whether it will be used as a point of reference.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 11:42 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
Gaming
Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
Oppo A5s set to debut in India next week: Report

News

Oppo A5s set to debut in India next week: Report

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement

News

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Oppo A5s set to debut in India next week: Report

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Unity may be used as a reference to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
Rainbow Six Siege is all set to get an Indian operator this year

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to get an Indian operator this year
Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets Season Pass, Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets Season Pass, Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 First Impressions

Gaming

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 First Impressions
Assassins Creed Odyssey First Impressions

Gaming

Assassins Creed Odyssey First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने कार्ट के आदेश के बाद TikTok App को भारत में किया ब्लॉक, जानें क्या है वजह

250 रुपये से कम में Airtel, Vodafone और Reliance Jio के ये हैं बेस्ट रिचार्ज प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा का उठाएं बेनिफिट

Oneplus 7 के CAD रेंडर्स हुए लीक, नहीं होगा पॉप-सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप!

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart पर फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ रियलमी का लैंडिग पेज हुआ लाइव

आज होगा ट्रिपल कैमरे वाला Honor 20i लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव और जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Oppo A5s set to debut in India next week: Report
News
Oppo A5s set to debut in India next week: Report
Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement

News

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm settlement
Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online