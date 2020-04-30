Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Parisian game developer Ubisoft has finally revealed the trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in a Cinematic World Premiere. The new game will take us back to the 10th century with the Vikings and their invasion of Britain. From the trailer it is apparent that the events of the game will take place during the rule of King Alfred of England. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla revealed, trailer release today

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will follow the RPG theme set by the two previous games, more significantly by Odyssey. Valhalla will follow Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and players will lead their clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England according to the game description. Player will have to "face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances". This game will feature raids where players will have to lead their people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand their influence beyond their settlement's borders.

This game will bring a new combat mechanics where players will dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings back the hidden blade to the game after it was given a miss from Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey as well. The RPG mechanics we’ve seen in Odyssey seems to have seen a improvement and will include a new element in ‘Viking Runes’. Players will have their own settlement and they can grow and customize it as well. The game will also have the option to create and customize one’s own mercenary Vikings to share online.

Price and availability

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already up for pre order on Ubisoft Stores and Epic Games Store. There are four editions available for the game, Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collectors. The Standard edition is priced at $43.99 while Gold is priced at $73.99 and includes the Season Pass. The Ultimate edition costs $79.99 and includes the Season Pass along with the Ultimate pack. The Ultimate pack includes A Berserker Gear Pack, Berserker Settlement Pack, Berserker Longship Pack and a set of runes.

There’s also a Collectors Edition includes the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, the high-end Ubicollectibles replica of Eivor and her Drakkar, a Collector’s Case, a Steelbook with a unique artwork, a numbered certificate of authenticity, a Viking Statuette of Eivor with his raven and Dane axe, exclusive lithographs as well as a Selected Soundtrack of the game. The Collector’s Edition is available exclusively on the Ubisoft Store.

There is a pre-order bonus available as well which is a bonus mission. This bonus mission, called ‘The Way Of The Berserker’, will only be available to those that pre-order the game. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available Holiday 2020. It will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia and PC.