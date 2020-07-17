comscore Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Eivor’s Fate trailer released
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Eivor's Fate trailer released

The new trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla shows elements and hints at the kinds of things that players will be able to explore.

  Published: July 17, 2020 4:04 PM IST
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Eivor Fate Trailer

A new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now out. And this new trailer talks about Eivor’s Fate who is the protagonist of the new game. The new trailer shows elements and hints at the kinds of things that players will be able to explore. This turns out to be a dramatization of the elements that have been showcased in the gameplay trailer. Also Read - Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on November 17, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC (via Epic Games Store and UPlay). Valhalla will also be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles hit the market. Those that bought the game for PS4 and Xbox One will get and upgrade to the new generation for free. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed at Ubisoft event; check gameplay and more

In addition to the standard edition, which includes only the base game. Valhalla will have two special editions: Gold Edition, which accompanies the base game, and the season pass. While the Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack, which gives access to exclusive personalization content, such as the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack, the Berserker Longship Pack, as well as a set of improved weapons and armor. Also Read - Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: History and game setting

According to the game’s official website, Valhalla is set in 9th century Europe. You will control Eivor, a Viking invader who must expand the clan’s achievements that live off the coast of Norway and find a new home on England’s farmland. As in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it will be possible to choose whether your protagonist will be a man or a woman at the beginning of the game.

In addition, as the official trailer indicates, the game’s narrative will explore Norse mythology and its deities, such as Odin. However, Ubisoft has not revealed many details about this aspect. The game director only points out that the Viking people’s spirituality and beliefs will naturally be part of Eivor’s life.

Following the evolution of the franchise’s previous games, Valhalla promises to be an open-world RPG with “advanced mechanics”. Throughout the game, you will acquire new skills and equipment to switch according to your preference. It will be possible to carry out hunting, fishing, data, drinks, and participate in traditional Nordic competitions.

The game will allow you to create and customize mercenaries, which can be shared online with your friends. Another detail worth mentioning is that, in addition to choosing your character’s gender. Users can customize various aspects of Eivor, including hair, clothes, war marks, equipment, and tattoos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
