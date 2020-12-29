Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

With over 100 hours of content to play through, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has managed to become one of this year's biggest game launches. (Image: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed is a series that a gamer encounters at least once during their life, due to its popularity and scope. The fictitious world blended into the world history makes the game’s very interesting and immersive for most. Even though has made its fair share of mistakes with the franchise, the latest entrant Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is quite exceptional. It allows gamers to enter the Animus as Eivor Varinsdottir (who can be played as a male or a female) a well versed Viking and take on Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the best selling game in the franchise

With over 100 hours of content to play through, has managed to become one of this year’s biggest game launches. It has also taken the spot of Ubisoft’s most sold Assassin’s Creed game. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the game. Also Read - Prince of Persia Remake delayed to March 2021, thanks to COVID-19

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Platforms, download size

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is developed using AnvilNext 2.0 engine and is available for , , , , | Series S, and Luna. The game has over 100 hours of content for you to play through, but it will not break your hard drive like many other AAA gaming titles. On the , the game has a size of 45.87GB and on Windows it takes up about 50GB of space. Also Read - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An epic yet endless adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Requirements

Minimum requirements:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 Ghz or Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 3.0 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or better

HDD space: 50 GB

VRAM: 2GB

Recommended requirements:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 3.0 Ghz or Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

GPU: AMD Vega 64 8GB or GeForce GTX 1080 8GB

HDD space: 50GB

VRAM: 8GB

World and map

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a huge map with a number of areas to explore. These include 13 counties, 3 walled cities, and a number of points of interest. Even though you get to travel to all of these places, the main area where the campaign takes place is England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Plot

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the story of Eivor, who is a Viking chief. The goal is for you to lead your tribe on a conquest of the British isles. Over the course of the journey, you will get to meet with other Assassins just like any other game in the series and take on Templars. Templars in the game are called Hidden Ones and Order Of Ancients

You can expect to face off against multiple historical figures including Alfred The Great, the king of Wessex.

The game continues the story of Layla Hassan, who was first introduced to in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gameplay

This time we get to see a number of new gameplay mechanics along with an overhauled battle system.

Battles in the game feel similar to battles in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey with a minor difference. The new mechanics allow gamers to take part in large-scale battles at fortifications. Combat has also been overhauled, so as to resonate with the Viking warrior fighting style.

Apart from fights, the gameplay also features other open world elements like hunting, travelling and more.

Trailers