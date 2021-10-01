Assassin's Creed Valhalla fall update could bring a major patch and spooky event

Ubisoft has unveiled a new roadmap for the approaching autumn within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The company will soon release a patch and the new Discovery Tour with its upcoming 1.3.2 on October 5. The company has not revealed any specifics about the update yet, however, taking a look at earlier game updates, we expect to get a mixture of each bug fixes and new content material. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

To recall, the 1.3.1 update added some new rivers to ravage in River Raids, along with some new abilities and gear. Apart from these, the update brought in many bug fixes and other new elements. We expect the 1.3.2 update to have similar changes in terms of the update size.

The PC growth model of Discovery Tour: Viking Age for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is scheduled to release on October 19. The model will follow a no-combat edu-tainment role, with the help of which players will be able to discover Viking-era England on guided excursions with a spotlight on varied facets of life within the ninth century.

There’s still more to explore, uncover, and discover in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla before the end of the year. ⛰️🚶🔍 What are you most excited for? #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/RT6ZgbVqxO — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 30, 2021

The Discovery Tour on PC is expected to be followed by a main game replace later within the fall. The company is reportedly looking at the Title Update 1.4.0 as an extra vital replace.

To recall, the 1.3.0 update was released alongside the Siege of Paris DLC and included a number of new options, bug fixes and the enemy degree scaling feature. This replace kicked off the Sigrblot festival, which is why the 1.4.0 update is expected to kick off the Oskoreia Festival, where we expect the game to feature a Halloween look.

Ubisoft is yet to reveal details for the 1.4.0 update or the Oskoreia Festival. However, it has said that it will be displaying some of the features of the update at some time this fall.