comscore Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play
News

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Gaming

Ubisoft will be offering players a chance to try out its Assassin's Creed Valhalla for free between February 24 to February 28.

Assassins-Creed-Valhalla-Siege-of-Paris-DLC

(Image: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released back in 2020, and since then has managed to become one of the best entries in the franchise. If you have never played the title, but do want to test it out, Feb 24-28 is going to be the best time to do so. Also Read - How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free

Ubisoft will be offering players a chance to try out its Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free between February 24 to February 28. This comes just ahead of the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, which is set to release on March 10, and just after the 1.5 update. Also Read - Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox

With the four-day weekend trial, the developer is hoping to rope in more players into the game.

Ubisoft has not revealed much about the trial, but we expect the game to be completely made available during the trial just like earlier free trials. We also expect all of the game progress made to be carried forward to the game, if you decide to keep the game after the trial period ends.

The company has not revealed which all platforms will interested players be able to access the game during the event. The only thing we know is that PC gamers will be able to access the game trial via the Ubisoft Connect platform.

While Valhalla is currently the most successful Assassin’s Creed game of all time, Ubisoft is already working hard on the next version. During a recent call of investors CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about the next entry into the franchise, to which he responded stating, “As to your question related to Rift, I think what we can say here is that we won’t comment further on the rumour. What we can say is, back to our comment in October, we have a very strong roadmap on the AC franchise for years to come, with very meaningful content coming every year. We reaffirmed our focus on delivering high-quality narrative, and today as we mentioned we are happy to celebrate the stellar performance from Valhalla so far.” This confirms that the next game will be named Assassin’s Creed Rift.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 5:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India
Photo Gallery
Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India
Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

Xiaomi is being fined in China: Here s why

Wearables

Xiaomi is being fined in China: Here s why

Truth Social: Donald Trump launches his own social media platform

Apps

Truth Social: Donald Trump launches his own social media platform

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play
How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free

Gaming

How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free
Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox

Gaming

Rainbow Six Extraction to release on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, Ubisoft+ coming soon to Xbox
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
Ubisoft Quartz being in the works for 4 years, but developers still as confused as users

Gaming

Ubisoft Quartz being in the works for 4 years, but developers still as confused as users

हिंदी समाचार

न्यू स्टेट मोबाइल (पबजी न्यू स्टेट) के लिए आया नया रिवॉर्ड सिस्टम, जानें

Cryptocurrency प्लैटफॉर्म पेश कर रहे हैं नए प्रोडक्ट, मगर क्या ये बचाएंगे इंवेस्टर का टैक्स?

Google Maps पर आसानी से कर सकते हैं किसी को ट्रैक, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Free Fire MAX में किस तरह क्रिएट करें फैक्ट्री चैलेंज? जानें पूरी डिटेल

Donald Trump का सोशल मीडिया ऐप Truth Social हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 7 5G Review
OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE

Reviews

OPPO RENO7 5G: TOP REASONS TO BUY THIS FEATURE-PACKED SMARTPHONE
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details
Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play
How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use Google Maps without internet: Follow these simple steps
Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights

News

Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over IPL 2022 streaming rights
New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

News

New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers