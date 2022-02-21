Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released back in 2020, and since then has managed to become one of the best entries in the franchise. If you have never played the title, but do want to test it out, Feb 24-28 is going to be the best time to do so. Also Read - How to download Rainbow Six Extraction via Game Pass for free

Ubisoft will be offering players a chance to try out its Assassin's Creed Valhalla for free between February 24 to February 28. This comes just ahead of the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, which is set to release on March 10, and just after the 1.5 update.

With the four-day weekend trial, the developer is hoping to rope in more players into the game.

Ubisoft has not revealed much about the trial, but we expect the game to be completely made available during the trial just like earlier free trials. We also expect all of the game progress made to be carried forward to the game, if you decide to keep the game after the trial period ends.

The company has not revealed which all platforms will interested players be able to access the game during the event. The only thing we know is that PC gamers will be able to access the game trial via the Ubisoft Connect platform.

While Valhalla is currently the most successful Assassin’s Creed game of all time, Ubisoft is already working hard on the next version. During a recent call of investors CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about the next entry into the franchise, to which he responded stating, “As to your question related to Rift, I think what we can say here is that we won’t comment further on the rumour. What we can say is, back to our comment in October, we have a very strong roadmap on the AC franchise for years to come, with very meaningful content coming every year. We reaffirmed our focus on delivering high-quality narrative, and today as we mentioned we are happy to celebrate the stellar performance from Valhalla so far.” This confirms that the next game will be named Assassin’s Creed Rift.