Assassin's Creed Valhalla India price for PS4 and Xbox One out

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been revealed in the official cinematic world premiere of the trailer. Following this the details of the game along with the price was released by Ubisoft. And now the India price of the game and its availability has also been shared by the company. While the game will be available for PC gamers on Ubisoft's own stores and the Epic Games Store. Xbox One and PS4 gamers in India were wondering about the availability.

India price for PS4 and Xbox One

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is already available for pre-order in India for PS4 and Xbox One users. All the editions of the game is available on GamestheShop, for console users. There are three editions available for PS4 and Xbox One which include the Drakkar Edition, Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition.

The Drakkar Edition is priced at Rs 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One. Buyers receive the base game along with the Berserker Longship Pack, a new Skin, and a set of Runes. The Gold is priced at Rs 6,299 and includes the Season Pass. The Ultimate edition costs Rs 6,799 and includes the Season Pass along with the Ultimate pack. The Ultimate pack includes A Berserker Gear Pack, Berserker Settlement Pack, Berserker Longship Pack and a set of runes.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Details

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will follow the RPG theme set by the two previous games, more significantly by Odyssey. Valhalla will follow Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and players will lead their clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England according to the game description. Player will have to “face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan’s new settlement, and forge alliances”. This game will feature raids where players will have to lead their people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand their influence beyond their settlement’s borders.

This game will bring a new combat mechanics where players will dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings back the hidden blade to the game after it was given a miss from Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey as well. The RPG mechanics we’ve seen in Odyssey seems to have seen a improvement and will include a new element in ‘Viking Runes’. Players will have their own settlement and they can grow and customize it as well. The game will also have the option to create and customize one’s own mercenary Vikings to share online.

There is a pre-order bonus available as well which is a bonus mission. This bonus mission, called ‘The Way Of The Berserker’, will only be available to those that pre-order the game. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available Holiday 2020. It will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia and PC.